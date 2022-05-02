ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles Enters Week Four Atop U.K. Chart With ‘As It Was’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

There’s no stopping Harry Styles from claiming the U.K. chart crown with “As It Was” (Columbia), which completes a full month in charge.

As it rides to a fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart , “As It Was” accumulates a market-leading 7.2 million streams, the OCC reports.

It’s the first track from Styles’ forthcoming third studio album, Harry’s House , due out May 20, which he’ll support with his Love On Tour dates, kicking off June 11 in Glasgow, Scotland.

With Styles staying put at the summit, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” (Atlantic) remains at No. 2 on the chart dated April 29, 2022, while Cat Burns ’ viral hit “Go” (RCA/Since 93) is on the rise, lifting 5-3, for a new peak.

Meanwhile Potter Payper’s “Gangsteritus” (0207) is the big climber of the current cycle, soaring 28 places to No. 12. It’s the first ever Top 20 hit for both Potter and for its featured artist Tiggs Da Author, according to the OCC.

Further down the list, Ed Sheeran scores a mindboggling 54th U.K. Top 40 entry today with “2 Step” (Asylum), following the release of a fresh cut featuring Lil Baby . The remix of Sheeran’s equals track is the week’s top debut, arriving at No. 13.

Sydney-raised singer and rapper The Kid Laroi has his fourth Top 40 appearance with “Thousand Miles” (Columbia), new at No. 21, while indie pop newcomer Leah Kate makes her first with “10 Things I Hate About You” (Leah Kate), lifting 42-30.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022, Day One: Harry Styles Proclaims ‘Men Are Trash’ With Help From Shania Twain and More

Click here to read the full article. After two years of Covid-related cancellations, the world’s most famous music festival is back in full force. As Coachella goes, so goes the rest of the live music business. And Coachella’s first day on Friday was a clear statement: Hundreds of thousands of (overwhelmingly maskless) festival-goers returning to the desert showed that the world’s largest stages won’t stay restrained any longer. Here’s a roundup of what stood out most as we took in the fest’s first day, from knockout performances to fashion trends and the parking lot from hell. Harry Styles Welcomes Coachella —...
MUSIC
NME

Harry Styles says it’s “outdated” to ask him to label his sexuality

Harry Styles has discussed his sexuality in a new interview, saying it’s “outdated” to have to put a label on it. Styles’ sexuality has been a big talking point for fans, and around the release of his self-titled debut album in 2017, he somewhat evasively addressed the rumours for the first time, saying he “never felt the need” to label his sexuality.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Lizzo was “genuinely surprised” Harry Styles asked her to perform at Coachella

Lizzo has said she was “genuinely surprised” that Harry Styles invited her to join him on stage at Coachella 2022. The pair teamed up during Styles’ headline show at the second weekend of the California festival last Friday (April 22), delivering joint renditions of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ and One Direction‘s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Fontaines D.C. Blast to No. 1 In U.K. With ‘Skinty Fia’

Click here to read the full article. Fontaines D.C. are flying high on the U.K. Albums Chart with Skinty Fia (via Partisan), the Dublin rockers’ first No. 1. Skinty Fia roars to the top of the Official U.K. Albums Chart by outselling its nearest rival by two-to-one, with physical sales accounting for 87% of its total, the OCC reports. The Irishmen — Carlos O’Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III, Grian Chatten and Tom Coll — have landed Top 10 slots for each of their three albums, with 2019’s Dogrel peaking at No. 9 and 2020 LP A Hero’s Death reaching No. 2. Little...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Lil Baby
Billboard

Doja Cat Rules Billboard Artist 100 Chart for First Time

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat rises to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated May 7) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to five charting singles on the latest Billboard Hot 100 and the continued success of her 2021 album Planet Her. “Woman” ascends to a new No. 7 Hot 100 high, powered by 52.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, 8 million U.S. streams and 1,200 downloads sold in the April 22-28 tracking week, according to Luminate. Doja Cat also ranks on the chart with “Need to Know”...
MUSIC
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Fell On Her Face During Coachella Performance But Totally Owned It With Funny Response

Being the youngest headliner in Coachella history at the tender age of 20 is no small task. But Billie Eilish is rising to the challenge and absolutely killing it on stage in the role. Well, for the most part. The singer had a slight hiccup during her last performance at the festival when she fell on her face in front of the attendees and those watching the YouTube livestream of the event. True to form, though, Eilish totally owned the snafu with a funny response.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Cat#Columbia#Occ#Rca
Alt 101.5

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Favorite Paramore Song

If you thought Hayley Williams appearance with Billie Eilish at Coachella last weekend was a coincidence (or for that matter Damon Albarn's the week Before), it wasn't. In fact, it gave the Grammy-winning star a chance to collaborate onstage with some of her biggest inspirations. Eilish made headlines for performing...
Rolling Stone

See Olivia Rodrigo Perform ‘Complicated’ With Avril Lavigne at Toronto Concert

Click here to read the full article. Since the start of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour, the singer has performed Avril Lavigne’s hit “Complicated” on a nightly basis. At her concert Friday at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Rodrigo was joined onstage by the Canadian pop-punk princess herself to deliver the 2002 single. Prior to “Complicated,” Rodrigo teased a special guest from Canada. “I am so, so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me,” Rodrigo announced, with the ecstatic crowd deducing Lavigne’s presence before she was announced. The two singers, both in plaid flannel skirts, then launched into the...
MUSIC
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Ukrainian Band Antytila Teams Up With Ed Sheeran for Charity ‘2step’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. “The sirens interrupted our sleep, grabbed in two suitcases everything that is in the past, then go!” sings Antytila frontman Taras Topolia on the Ukrainian band’s new collaboration with Ed Sheeran. It’s a reworked version of Sheeran’s hit single “2step.” Topolia has added a new verse and created a video to promote the remix. The version was released Monday. “I decided to explain in the lyrics how it was the first day of the war for me and for millions of Ukrainian people,” the singer-songwriter — and now soldier — told The Associated Press on...
WORLD
Billboard

Sueños, Vibra Urbana & More: A Guide to Latin Music Fests in 2022 (Updating)

Click here to read the full article. A handful of new Latin music festivals are set to take place this year across the United States, featuring multi-genre star-studded lineups. Reggaeton festivals such as Sueños (Ozuna, J Balvin and Farruko) and Más Flow (Ivy Queen, Don Omar) will make their debut in Chicago over the summer, while in Los Angeles, the first edition of the multi-generational Bésame Mucho is set to be headlined by a wide-ranging list of artists including Caifanes, Los Tigres del Norte and Sin Bandera. Below is an ongoing list of Latin music festivals in the U.S. announced for 2022: Neon J...
CHICAGO, IL
Billboard

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Talks Supernatural Visits From David Bowie & His Brother Will Leaving the Band

Click here to read the full article. Leave it to David Bowie to make his presence known in the afterlife. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Tuesday (May 3), Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler talked about his experiences with Bowie, both before and after the legend died in 2016. Bowie was an early fan of the band’s and collaborated with them several times. Butler told Lowe how Bowie and David Byrne were both at Arcade Fire’s first headlining show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. He went on to talk about how Bowie influenced a song from the band’s upcoming...
MUSIC
Billboard

Blossoms Set For U.K. No. 1 With ‘Ribbon Around the Bomb’

Click here to read the full article. Blossoms are ready to detonate the U.K. albums chart with Ribbon Around the Bomb (EMI), which leads the midweek tally. If it holds its course, Ribbon will become the English indie outfit’s third leader, following 2016’s eponymously-titled debut and 2020’s Foolish Loving Spaces. Coming in at No. 2 on the Official Albums Chart Update is Rammstein, with their eighth studio album, Zeit (Spinefarm). If it stays on target, Zeit will give the metal band their highest chart position, and just their second Top 10 after 2019’s Rammstein, which peaked at No. 3. Completing the podium at...
MUSIC
Billboard

Jack Harlow’s New Album Features Drake, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne & Name-Drops Dua Lipa

Click here to read the full article. Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow‘s debut studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You isn’t out until Friday, but the track list has fans thinking it’s gonna be fire. Harlow revealed the track list for the new project on Tuesday (May 3), and it’s packed with hot features from hip-hop veterans Pharrell, Drake and Lil Wayne, as well as pop prince Justin Timberlake. Also noteworthy, the 15-song set includes a tune called “Dua Lipa,” named after the pop star. In a sneak-peek clip producer Timbaland shared via Instagram on Monday, Harlow is heard rapping, “Dua Lipa,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Watch Harry Styles Peacefully Unbox His ‘Harry’s House’ Vinyl

Click here to read the full article. It’s Harry’s House release month, and Harry Styles is continuing the introduction of his new musical era with a relaxing vinyl record unboxing. In a two-minute video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday (May 4), the singer’s third vinyl album is seen on a patch of grass. Styles’ tattooed hands– complete with mint green Pleasing nail polish, of course — reach into the screen and open the cover, revealing a black-and-white photo of the smiling crooner. He then pull out a royal blue slip from the case, protecting the vinyl record. On the other side of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy