Watertown, SD

Agendas for the week of May 2

 2 days ago
Watertown City Council

Meets Monday at 3:30 p.m. for a work session in executive session to discuss contracts, then at 5:30 p.m. for the board's regular meeting in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E.

For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Codington County Commission

Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers at the Codington County Courthouse, 14 First Ave. S.E. Agenda items of note:

  • Consider hiring deputy sheriff.
  • Consider floor project at Memorial Park restrooms.

For a full agenda, visit www.codington.org/commissioners-agenda/.

Watertown Regional Library Board of Trustees

MeetsTuesday at 4:15 p.m. in the community room of the Watertown Regional Library, 160 Sixth St. N.E.

For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

City Plan Commission and City Board of Adjustment

Meets Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E.

For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Watertown Public Opinion

Number of campers reserving spots at Memorial Park down so far this year

Reservations at Codington County’s Memorial Park are down slightly this year compared to 2021, according to county Facilities Manager Steve Molengraaf. Molengraaf, speaking to county commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting, said the numbers were “statistically down” from a year ago. He said the likely primary reason is that Minnesota closed all of its state parks before the 2021 camping season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent some of those campers to South Dakota. The Minnesota parks are...
WATERTOWN, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

