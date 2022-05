There’s no getting around it, passing the four-decade mark is an intriguing time. Sure, we may have worked our way up the career ladder, hopefully starting to enjoy a bit more security and stability, but an accumulation of aches and pains, not to mention dipping energy levels, serves to remind us that we are no longer teenagers. Still, with the likes of Tom Brady (44), Tiger Woods (46) and Kelly Slater (48) still wowing the critics, many experts are taking a keen look as to why there seems to be a greater likelihood of longevity for the mature athletes.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO