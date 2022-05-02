ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Grosjean enrages Rahal with aggressive late-race contact

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGyHU_0fQDPECa00
1 of 3

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar’s darling.

Grosjean has romanced his way through IndyCar since last year, when “The Phoenix” chose to race in the United States once recovered from the fiery crash that nearly killed him in a spectacular Formula One wreck. His scarred hands were part of a comeback story that wooed Americans already familiar with the Frenchman’s F1 career through Netflix.

Winless in 10 seasons, Grosjean was suspended one race a decade ago for his role in a crash and struggled through five unsatisfying seasons with American team, Haas. Then he narrowly escaped burning to death when he freed himself from fiery wreckage with two races remaining in his F1 career.

An IndyCar community with an insatiable thirst for shiny new stars embraced The Phoenix as its own supernova.

Grosjean won most popular driver in an offseason fan survey after just one year in IndyCar, and he now drives for one of IndyCar’s biggest teams. He’s running the full schedule with Andretti Autosport, will make his Indianapolis 500 debut this month, and try to win the IndyCar championship.

Although he’s made some costly on-track mistakes along the way — he misjudged Portland’s first turn last September, ran over the back of Takuma Sato at St. Pete in February — nothing caused as dramatic an outburst as his run-in with Rahal on Sunday in the final laps at Barber.

The two were battling for seventh and eighth and Rahal felt he gave Grosjean enough room for a fair race for position. Instead, he alleged Grosjean intentionally hit him and then took it a step further in referencing Grosjean’s time in F1.

“Another driver in the series told me ‘You can’t teach an old dog new tricks’ and that’s kind of been his reputation his whole career in Europe,” Rahal said. “We’re learning his reputation quickly here. To me, if race control doesn’t want to do anything, then they’re not going to do anything. But when we go and punt him, they better not do anything to me, when in the past, I’ve been penalized for a lot less than that.”

Rahal referenced this year’s season-opener at St. Pete, where Grosjean finished fifth but was involved in a handful of incidents, including a bizarre collision during a practice session when he simply ran up and over the back of Sato’s car. At Barber, Rahal said his late-race showdown with Grosjean put him alongside Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta — two of Grosjean’s teammates — as drivers Grosjean hit Sunday.

“In St Pete, he hit everybody he could hit,” Rahal fumed. “We come here, he hit Rossi, he hit Herta, he hit me. At some point, we’ve got to clean up our act.”

Grosjean acknowledged he had contact with Rahal — “we touched a couple of times” — but didn’t seem concerned with what he deemed “good racing.”

“It’s good racing I guess, it’s IndyCar. It’s wheel-to-wheel racing,” he said, denying Rahal’s claim that Grosjean deliberately hit him. “I think it’s just hard racing. I was later on the brakes than he was, there was a bit more grip on the outside, I was a bit deep in the corner. It was a gentle touch because it’s so hard to pass, there’s a lot of wheel-banging.”

It’s the second prolific incident Rahal has had with an Andretti driver through only four races. Rahal and Helio Castroneves were wrecked in March at Texas Motor Speedway by Devlin DeFrancesco, a rookie for Andretti who was penalized by IndyCar for the incident.

But the reaction after the crash was muted compared to Rahal’s rage at Grosjean, with the difference apparently that Rahal believes the 22-year-old DeFrancesco can still be taught by series veterans. His fuse was far shorter with Grosjean, and Rahal called him a “punk” over his radio while alleging Grosjean deliberately crashed into him.

Rahal vowed to race Grosjean the same way, a threat that may loom large over IndyCar as it heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the biggest month of its year.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

The first 200 mph NASCAR car is up for sale and worth a fortune

Street cars that can hit 200 mph are a dime a dozen these days, but a half-century ago it was still a big deal when a race car could reach that speed on an oval racing track. The first NASCAR car to do it was a Dodge Daytona that Buddy Baker drove around Talladega Superspeedway in March 1970 at an average of 200.447 mph during a private test.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Appealing Suspension: NASCAR World Reacts

NASCAR handed out suspensions yesterday for lost wheels during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover last weekend. One of the two teams punished was Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team. Hamlin's crew chief Chris Gabehart, jackman Derrell Edwards, and front tire changer Blake Houston were each issued four-race suspensions.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Graham Rahal
Person
Devlin Defrancesco
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods turns heads (and helicopters), Lydia Ko stuns an announcer on live TV and the worst golf honeymoon ever

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we could have used that local news helicopter that followed Tiger Woods during a practice round last week for the Royal Wedding of Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky two weekends ago. Jeez, you would have expected more from the Tennessee affiliate stations. But seriously, kudos to Tulsa’s KOTV for treating Tiger’s scouting trip to Southern Hills with the proper respect it deserves. We got some great, EXCLUSIVE footage:
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Reveals Special Car For Sunday's Race

For this weekend's throwback festivities at Darlington, Bubba Wallace is doing things a little differently. Wallace's paint scheme for the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington on May 8 will hearken back to one of the designs he used at the very beginning of his racing career. The green-and-black coloring...
DARLINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Boxing#Ap#Americans#Frenchman
CarBuzz.com

Florida Man Crashes $700,000 Ford GT Just A Month After Buying It

Back in the 80s and 90s, supercars weren't nearly as quick as the hyper machines we have today, and over the years, the power levels and capabilities of these machines have exploded. The one thing that hasn't kept up with this growth in performance and capability is driver skill. It still astounds me that they allow anyone with a driver's license to buy a modern supercar, with the result usually being a very expensive pile of twisted metal after only a few hundred miles. Take ex-supercar owner Robert J. Guarini who recently crashed his extremely exclusive 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The car was bought at auction for $704,000 and only saw a few miles on the road before meeting an untimely death.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
NBC Sports

NASCAR issues suspensions for Dover violations

Denny Hamlin will be without his crew chief and two pit crew members for the next four races after NASCAR suspended them Tuesday for a wheel coming off Hamlin’s car Monday at Dover Motor Speedway. Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Cup team also was penalized for having a wheel come...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

L.W. Wright, notorious NASCAR con man, resurfaces after disappearing 40 years ago

For as long as there have been organized stock car races, there has been a long rap sheet of hucksters, swindlers and con artists who have associated themselves with racing: some with get-rich-quick schemes, others with ambitions too good to be true, and almost all of them leaving a trail of bounced checks and broken promises in their wake.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Jeffrey Earnhardt’s Olympics Paint Scheme at Darlington Was a Tribute to Dale Sr.

Jeffrey Earnhardt is the son of Kerry Earnhardt, the nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., and, of course, the grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. Like every Earnhardt before him who’s gotten behind the wheel of a stock car, Jeffrey fully embraces the impact that his late grandfather had on the sport of NASCAR. He’s honored The Intimidator’s legacy many times at Darlington Raceway, which is when NASCAR celebrates the icons of the past with a special throwback weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Matt Kenseth headlines 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot, Matt Kenseth was the only former Cup driver who won a Cup title. That made him a relatively easy pick, and the 2003 Cup champion, who won the Daytona 500 twice, will enter the Hall of Fame in January having gotten in the first year he was eligible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

Darlington Raceway throwback paint schemes for 2022 (Photos)

Here’s a list of throwback paint schemes along with photos before the cars touch the track this weekend. This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Darlington, South Carolina for thowback weekend. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway is set to host the Goodyear 400. View the 2022 Darlington throwback schemes below. Before...
DARLINGTON, SC
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: Apr-May 2022 (Dover)

10 NASCAR crew members suspended after Dover Motor Speedway. Last weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Dover, Delaware. The 1-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Dover penalty report below. On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR released the weekly penalty report. 7 crew members have been suspended. AJ Allmendinger...
DOVER, DE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

881K+
Followers
429K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy