Amarillo, TX

Letter: God the creator's purpose

 2 days ago

Miss Evolution, how did you make a being like human beings?  They are capable of such incredible things!  And then, its feelings for others.  To dwell on such astounding happenings in your presence, why was that being made?  Miss Evolution, I’ve never heard a reason for that.

However, Father God made human beings with a purpose, with a reason, with meaning.  He will take human beings born with the nature to sin (disobey God,) and cleanse the human sinner to the extent that human beings can be born into God’s eternal family.  The person will be living in the presence of God’s Son (our Savior, Jesus Christ) and have the very Holy Spirit within.  The Holy Spirit will bring into them power and teaching ability for them to get much understanding of the Holy Bible.

Just give Jesus your attention to the depth that he can cleanse you of that sin so easily accepted by human beings and birth you into the very family of God.  God is love and what a life it is!

There is the freedom to make that choice, but there is also the freedom to do it all your way.  The result is judgment of living without end in active flames of fire.

Arlin Smith /Amarillo

