The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup continues as the semifinals kick off on Wednesday. OL Reign face the Washington Spirit while the Kansas City Current host the North Carolina Courage for a spot in the Challenge Cup final. The final four teams were the best of their regional groups after six weeks of divisional play, and will now face each other in knockout round action. Fans can watch the semifinal events across CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO