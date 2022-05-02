ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Opinion: Give Oregon's small businesses a break from more taxes

By Lori Olund
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCBGG_0fQDOaxj00 Lori Olund: Elected officials should avoid overburdening economy's backbone with new regulations.

Small Business Week, which began May 1, is the occasion marked by the U.S. Small Business Administration to recognize the contributions of companies like mine.

That's fine as far as it goes. Who doesn't like being recognized? What small businesses need even more than recognition for their contributions, however, is recognition of the conditions they need to succeed.

Oregonians need small businesses to succeed for several reasons, beginning with employment. Every year, the SBA publishes small-business profiles of every state. In its 2021 Oregon profile — the most recent available — the agency estimates that almost 55% of all private-sector employees in the state work for small businesses. This exceeds the national average of 46.8%.

Small businesses also are a powerful engine of job growth. Between March 2019 and March 2020, small businesses were responsible for more than 80% of all net private-sector job growth in Oregon. Small businesses also were responsible for making 21% of the state's exported goods in 2019.

By creating jobs, goods and services, small businesses generate tax revenue to pay for critical government programs. They and their employees support other businesses and invest in their communities. And occasionally a small business becomes a big one.

Most small business owners think less about becoming the next Nike than they do about remaining viable. To that end, more than a few also wish state and local policymakers gave more thought to the needs of small businesses when considering new taxes and regulations.

All employers are sensitive to tax and regulatory changes that occur quickly and voluminously, but small businesses usually lack the capacity to stay on top of changes, let alone adjust easily. They don't have dedicated compliance staff to manage Oregon's ever-shifting regulatory regime. Many don't have in-house finance departments capable of negotiating a complex tax code further muddied by the steady addition of local, regional and city taxes.

Consider just one example. Following the adoption of the Department of Environmental Quality's Cleaner Air Oregon program in 2018, it took an employee at my company an entire month to compile a required inventory of substances. It didn't matter how much of each substance we used, only that it was present. The list even included basic, everyday office-cleaning supplies that most businesses (and homes) have.

The compliance work required of my business, with about 100 employees, was comparable to the work required of companies many times our size.

Further, a long list of state, regional and local taxes and regulations have been implemented since then, and each carries its own additional costs. These include the state's corporate activity tax and the sweeping regulatory changes resulting from Gov. Kate Brown's 2020 executive order rewriting the state's greenhouse gas reductions.

They also include a Metro gross receipts tax to fund homeless services and multiple regional income taxes that involve complex record-keeping and withholding.

Gov. Brown likes to call small businesses "the backbone of our communities and our economy." She's right, as the SBA's statistics indicate. If state, regional and local policymakers want to protect that backbone, especially given the damage and lingering uncertainty inflicted by the COVID pandemic, they should avoid overburdening it with new taxes and regulations.

Instead, as the November election and 2023 legislative session approach, they should commit to slowing down and giving small businesses time to adjust to existing laws and regulations.

Lori Olund is president of Miles Fiberglass & Composites in Clackamas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Newberg Graphic

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefsIt used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids. A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Oregon voters want more from journalists; we're listening

Some don't want journalists picking 'winners' and 'losers' but some triage is needed to best inform the electorate.On Thursday evening, four Republicans seeking the Republican nomination for Oregon governor will get 57 minutes of commercial-free airtime to make their case directly to voters in a debate co-hosted by KOIN 6 and Pamplin Media Group. Not everybody is happy about it. We get it. The event will feature one-fifth of the 19 GOP gubernatorial candidates on the May 17 primary ballot. To many people, that's not fair. So why do the media feel compelled to set criteria to...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Timber baron contributes against Oregon Democrats

Archie Aldis 'Red' Emmerson is the largest landowner in the county and supports non-affiliated Betsy Johnson for governor.A California timber baron who is the nation's largest landowner has jumped into Oregon politics with big contributions to campaigns seeking to wrest control of state government from Democrats. Sierra Pacific Industries contributed $200,000 on April 4 to Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Scappoose, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. It's the third largest single contribution that makes up the more than $6.2 million Johnson has raised since the beginning of January 2021. The company also gave...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
The Newberg Graphic

Poll: Drazan tops list of Republicans for Oregon governor

More than 25% still undecided, but former House leader emerges from 19-candidate field with 19% of sample.According to a new poll, Christine Drazan has emerged as the leader of a 19-candidate field seeking the Republican nomination for governor. The survey was conducted by Nelson Research of Salem, which conducted a similar poll a few weeks ago. Although Drazan was second then, "undecided" led with 67.9%. Though 27.4% of the current sample of 514 Republican voters said they were still undecided, Drazan now leads the field with 18.9%, followed by Bob Tiernan at 14% and Bud Pierce at 9.5%. Three others...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Week#Oregonians#Nike
The Newberg Graphic

Knight's million opening gambit in high stakes governor's race

The Nike co-founder supports Betsy Johnson's unaffiliated campaign for Oregon governor.On April Fool's Day, Nike founder Phil Knight gave $750,000 to a 2022 campaign for governor, but this time the joke is on Republicans and Democrats. Knight's contributions to the insurgent campaign of former Sen. Betsy Johnson of Scappoose now total $1 million, seven months before the Nov. 7 general election. It's a clear sign that Knight sees Johnson's unaffiliated campaign as the best shot at ending Democrats' 35-year hold on Oregon's governorship. It's a switch from 2018, when Knight gave early and often — and very big — to...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Weeks before primary, 'undecided' leads GOP governor's race

A new poll shows Bud Pierce and Christine Drazan leading, but two-thirds of Oregon GOP voters don't have a favorite. A new poll released April 14 shows that the primary for the 19 Republicans hoping to be Oregon's next governor may well come down to Bud Pierce and Christine Drazan, but the nomination is definitely up for grabs. More than 67% of respondents said they remain undecided despite the fact there is fewer than five weeks to go before the May 17 primary and two weeks from mail ballots going to voters. None of the candidates drew double-digit support in...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Oregon Department of Education seeks input from citizens on high school graduation requirements

Online survey opens April 15 and called for under Senate Bill 744, passed by Legislature in 2021 The Oregon Department of Education, in conjunction with the nonprofit community organization Oregon's Kitchen Table, is seeking input from the citizenry on the effects of graduation requirements on high school students in the state. The online statewide survey closes April 15 and is called for under Senate Bill 744, passed in the Legislature in 2021. Results of the survey, as well as community meetings in counties throughout the state, will make their way back to legislators and may be used in developing future...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Starrett seeks third term as commissioner

Office holder since 2014 begins campaigning for reelection to Position 3 on Yamhill County board.Two-term Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett is seeking a hat trick this May. Elected for the first time in 2014 and again in 2018, Starrett will face off against Oregon Oncology Specialists clinic manager Doris Towery for Position 3 on the county Board of Commissioners. Starrett has resided near Newberg with her husband, Ron, since 1994. In addition to serving as a county commissioner, Starrett is also a part of several boards, including YCAP, Yamhill County Board of Health, Chehalem Youth and Family Services...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Newberg Graphic

Democrats hit leadership ad buy for rival in U.S. House bid

Newcomer benefits from $1M by Demo PAC, $5M by cryptocurrency backer; others say new 6th District is not for sale.Multimillion-dollar ad buys by political action committees — including one with ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — to political newcomer Carrick Flynn are drawing sharp criticism from six other Democrats seeking Oregon's newest seat in the U.S. House. The House Majority PAC has put in $1 million, on top of at least $5 million reported by Protect Our Care PAC, which is associated with the cryptocurrency industry and Sam Bankman-Fried, who leads a cryptocurrency exchange. Under federal rules, such large...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Oregon Republicans prepare for weekend party conference

Oregon Democrats will gather then gather from April 29 to May 1 for their annual summit.Oregon Republicans will gather in Clackamas County over the April 22-24 weekend for three days of debate and détente in preparation for the 2022 elections. The annual Dorchester Conference, held again this year at the Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches, is the traditional gathering of loyal activists, party leaders and conservative national stars in politics and the media. Pushed to the margins of political power in Oregon in recent years, Republicans are hoping for a turnaround in 2022. No current or former governor is...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

April 6 community briefs

GFU Legacy Lunch set for Friday, Bonamici welcomes entries in annual Congressional Art CompetitionUniversity's last Legacy Lunch set, Joseph Claire to speak April 8 marks George Fox University's last Legacy League luncheon for the year. Dr. Joseph Claire, GFU's executive dean of the cultural enterprise, will be the event's speaker. Served by Bon Appetit, lunch will be at noon in the college's Canyon Commons. Reservations can be made through Zoom or in-person and are required. To register, visit www.georgefox.edu/legacyleague or call July Woolsey at 503-554-2118. Legacy League, a volunteer group, assists the university through raising scholarship funds, volunteering at campus...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
71
Followers
975
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy