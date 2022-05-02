ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Protesters attempt to enter LA mayoral debate venue as BLM leader, professor is removed by police

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwRlD_0fQDNvDX00

Before the Los Angeles mayoral debate, Melina Abdullah, a BLM leader and professor at Cal State L.A., entered the venue without a ticket.

Abdullah was removed from the venue by campus police. The incident was captured on cell phone video.

Additionally, a small group of protesters tried to force their way in, with some banging on the glass doors of the student union.

They were also escorted away.

Comments / 15

gac
2d ago

it is typical of these type of people always wanting things for free! then wanting to cause trouble!

Reply(1)
12
Quickies
2d ago

And her cronies tried to provoke the police, they should all go to jail and progressive sentences after that!

Reply
6
De B
2d ago

One of the BLMer's used all the money donated to them to buy herself a 6 million dollar home in the Los Angeles area. WTF!!!!!

Reply
3
