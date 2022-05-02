Protesters attempt to enter LA mayoral debate venue as BLM leader, professor is removed by police
Before the Los Angeles mayoral debate, Melina Abdullah, a BLM leader and professor at Cal State L.A., entered the venue without a ticket. Abdullah was removed from the venue by campus police. The incident was captured on cell phone video. Additionally, a small group of protesters tried to force their way in, with some banging on the glass doors of the student union. They were also escorted away.
