ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Opinion: Give Oregon's small businesses a break from more taxes

By Lori Olund
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCBGG_0fQDNgDs00 Lori Olund: Elected officials should avoid overburdening economy's backbone with new regulations.

Small Business Week, which began May 1, is the occasion marked by the U.S. Small Business Administration to recognize the contributions of companies like mine.

That's fine as far as it goes. Who doesn't like being recognized? What small businesses need even more than recognition for their contributions, however, is recognition of the conditions they need to succeed.

Oregonians need small businesses to succeed for several reasons, beginning with employment. Every year, the SBA publishes small-business profiles of every state. In its 2021 Oregon profile — the most recent available — the agency estimates that almost 55% of all private-sector employees in the state work for small businesses. This exceeds the national average of 46.8%.

Small businesses also are a powerful engine of job growth. Between March 2019 and March 2020, small businesses were responsible for more than 80% of all net private-sector job growth in Oregon. Small businesses also were responsible for making 21% of the state's exported goods in 2019.

By creating jobs, goods and services, small businesses generate tax revenue to pay for critical government programs. They and their employees support other businesses and invest in their communities. And occasionally a small business becomes a big one.

Most small business owners think less about becoming the next Nike than they do about remaining viable. To that end, more than a few also wish state and local policymakers gave more thought to the needs of small businesses when considering new taxes and regulations.

All employers are sensitive to tax and regulatory changes that occur quickly and voluminously, but small businesses usually lack the capacity to stay on top of changes, let alone adjust easily. They don't have dedicated compliance staff to manage Oregon's ever-shifting regulatory regime. Many don't have in-house finance departments capable of negotiating a complex tax code further muddied by the steady addition of local, regional and city taxes.

Consider just one example. Following the adoption of the Department of Environmental Quality's Cleaner Air Oregon program in 2018, it took an employee at my company an entire month to compile a required inventory of substances. It didn't matter how much of each substance we used, only that it was present. The list even included basic, everyday office-cleaning supplies that most businesses (and homes) have.

The compliance work required of my business, with about 100 employees, was comparable to the work required of companies many times our size.

Further, a long list of state, regional and local taxes and regulations have been implemented since then, and each carries its own additional costs. These include the state's corporate activity tax and the sweeping regulatory changes resulting from Gov. Kate Brown's 2020 executive order rewriting the state's greenhouse gas reductions.

They also include a Metro gross receipts tax to fund homeless services and multiple regional income taxes that involve complex record-keeping and withholding.

Gov. Brown likes to call small businesses "the backbone of our communities and our economy." She's right, as the SBA's statistics indicate. If state, regional and local policymakers want to protect that backbone, especially given the damage and lingering uncertainty inflicted by the COVID pandemic, they should avoid overburdening it with new taxes and regulations.

Instead, as the November election and 2023 legislative session approach, they should commit to slowing down and giving small businesses time to adjust to existing laws and regulations.

Lori Olund is president of Miles Fiberglass & Composites in Clackamas.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Oregonian

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefsIt used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids. A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

OPINION: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Many Central Oregonians still waiting for rental assistance

Nearly 5,000 households from the region have applied for emergency aid to pay their rent. Nearly 5,000 Central Oregon households have applied for emergency rental assistance, according to the latest state figures, and more than half of them are still waiting.Â. The Housing and Community Services Department said that as...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Wildfire Crisis Strategy dollars provided to Central Oregonian

Deschutes National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland expects to receive $4.5 million in fundingThe Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced 10 initial landscapes to receive $131 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) investment to begin implementation of the Wildfire Crisis Strategy in 2022. One of those landscapes is Central Oregon. The Central Oregon landscape covers state, private and federal lands on the east side of the Cascades. One of the reasons Central Oregon was chosen is because of its history with collaboration and national leadership in implementing the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration program, Joint Chief's Projects...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Central Oregonian

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines. Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Week#Oregonians#Nike
Fast Company

Despite recent pay hikes, many American workers are still a long way from a living wage

After another impressive employment report earlier this month, President Joe Biden trumpeted the strong position in which workers across the United States now find themselves. “People are making more money,” the president said. “They’re finding better jobs. And after decades of being mistreated and paid too little, more and more American workers have real power now to . . . get better wages and to do what’s best for themselves and their families.”
BUSINESS
Central Oregonian

Oregon voters want more from journalists; we're listening

Some don't want journalists picking 'winners' and 'losers' but some triage is needed to best inform the electorate.On Thursday evening, four Republicans seeking the Republican nomination for Oregon governor will get 57 minutes of commercial-free airtime to make their case directly to voters in a debate co-hosted by KOIN 6 and Pamplin Media Group. Not everybody is happy about it. We get it. The event will feature one-fifth of the 19 GOP gubernatorial candidates on the May 17 primary ballot. To many people, that's not fair. So why do the media feel compelled to set criteria to...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Two GOP forums set for those seeking to be Oregon governor

Recent poll shows most Republicans have not yet selected candidates for the May primary. For Oregon Republicans still uncertain about who to back for governor — and that's most of them — Thursday, April 28, will offer a chance for some comparison shopping, with two key forums on tap. At 7 p.m. KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will co-host an evening debate featuring four leading GOP gubernatorial hopefuls: Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan. The candidates for the debate were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, KOIN 6's parent company, which included the results of a recent poll by Nelson Research showing two-thirds of Republicans are still undecided. That same day, over the lunch hour, PMG is hosting a one-hour livestream candidate forum featuring four other candidates, Bridget Barton, Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Kerry McQuisten and Marc Thielman. The livestream will be accessible from PortlandTribune.com and on YouTube. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
Portland Tribune

Prineville jobs sign campaign a good first step but should be tip of the iceberg

What about taking a page from election analysis and conducting surveys of Crook County workers. Well, one could say there are signs everywhere. That is, of course, an exaggeration, but there are signs on Highway 126 between Prineville and Powell Butte that provide some insight — four to be exact. Their purpose, according to the people who hatched the idea to place them there, is to discourage Crook County residents from leaving town to go to work, to stick around town and fill the plentiful job openings in industries across the board that are right here at home.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Poll: Drazan tops list of Republicans for Oregon governor

More than 25% still undecided, but former House leader emerges from 19-candidate field with 19% of sample.According to a new poll, Christine Drazan has emerged as the leader of a 19-candidate field seeking the Republican nomination for governor. The survey was conducted by Nelson Research of Salem, which conducted a similar poll a few weeks ago. Although Drazan was second then, "undecided" led with 67.9%. Though 27.4% of the current sample of 514 Republican voters said they were still undecided, Drazan now leads the field with 18.9%, followed by Bob Tiernan at 14% and Bud Pierce at 9.5%. Three others...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
49
Followers
987
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy