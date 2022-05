HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect until 12:15 AM Monday for the island of Maui.

Shortly after 9 PM, radar indicated heavy persisting over portions of windward Maui and along the slopes of Haleakala.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Areas affected include: Keanae, Nahiku, Kipahulu, Hana, Huelo, Makawao, Haiku, Wailua, and Haleakala National Park.