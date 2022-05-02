ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S.Korean stocks fall after Wall St rout; won, T-bonds suffer

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, after a Wall Street rout and weaker-than-expected domestic exports data. The won dropped, while the benchmark bond yield jumped.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 7.60 points, or 0.28%, to 2,687.45 after falling as much as 1.01% earlier.

** The Wall Street marked its steepest decline since 2020 on Friday, but U.S. stock index futures rebounded during Asian hours on Monday. The Chinese stock market was closed.

** South Korea’s exports grew at their slowest pace in 14 months in April, with its trade deficit widening as China-bound shipments shrank and rising energy and raw materials’ prices pushed up the country’s imports.

** Investors took a cautious approach ahead of the U.S. monetary policy meeting scheduled for later this week, said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.15% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.78%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 2.04%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 68.1 billion won ($53.80 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Choo Kyung-ho, the nominee to be the first finance minister of South Korea’s incoming government, said he preferred lower taxes on investors in the domestic stock market.

** On won’s recent sharp fall, Choo Kyung-ho said he respects the foreign exchange rates set by the market but rapid changes in the rate are a problem.

** The won closed at 1,265.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.73% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.34 points to 104.99 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 11.3 basis points to 3.071%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 12.6 basis points to 3.371%. ($1 = 1,265.8100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasdaq falls to worst low since 2008 as stocks plunge amid recession fears

US stocks plummeted on Friday as the market finished one of its worst months in recent history.By the closing bell, the day’s numbers were ugly. The Nasdaq fell 4.2 per cent, the Dow dropped 2.8 per cent, and the S&P 500 plunged by 3.6 per cent.This marked the end of an unusually brutal month for US stocks. In April alone, the Nasdaq tumbled 13.3 per cent – its worst month since October 2008, when the world was still gripped by the Great Recession. And the S&P 500 slid by 8.8 per cent, its steepest one-month drop since the start of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Technology Stocks#Stock#Korean Won#Treasury Bonds#Kospi#South Korean#Asian#Chinese#Daishin Securities#Samsung Electronics#Sk Hynix#Lg Energy Solution
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
CNBC

Dollar dips before Fed announcement, Aussie gains after rate hike

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors evaluated how much of the Federal Reserve's expected move to hike rates this week and beyond was already priced in. The dollar index hit a 20-year high last week on expectations the U.S. central bank will be...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks little changed; 10-yr treasury yield hits 8-yr high

* KOSPI slightly up, foreigners net buyers * Korean won little changed against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield hits 8-yr high SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares traded nearly flat on Tuesday with investors taking a breather ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves' monetary policy meeting, while neighbouring Asian markets were closed for holidays. ** The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield hit an eight-year high. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 4.69 points, or 0.17%, at 2,692.14 as of 0128 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.19% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.61%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 32.0 billion won ($25.28 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The stock market was supported by Wall Street's rebound overnight and hopes for easing of supply-chain disruptions with China's COVID-19 infections decreasing, said Cape Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** South Korea's consumer prices in April rose much faster than expected and at their quickest pace in 13-1/2 years compared with a year earlier, led by a surge in energy and some food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. ** After the data release, a senior central bank official said the country's consumer inflation would likely stay above 4.0% for a while and stressed the need to manage inflation expectations. ** The won was quoted at 1,264.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,265.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,265.0 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 104.84. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 3.128%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis point to 3.383% after hitting the highest since May 14, 2014 at 3.426%. ($1 = 1,265.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
WORLD
CNBC

Gold prices slide 2% as yields, dollar gain ahead of Fed meet

Gold prices fell more than 2% to a near three-month low on Monday, as increased prospects of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. Spot gold fell 1.6% to $1,865.31 per ounce by 02:07 p.m. EDT (1807 GMT), earlier hitting its lowest since...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 4 (Reuters) - Beijing shut scores of metro stations and bus routes and extended COVID-19 curbs on many public venues on Wednesday, focusing efforts to avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions have been under strict lockdown for more than a month. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
Reuters

Japanese shares fall ahead of holidays, U.S. FOMC meet

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares reversed course to trade lower on Monday, after Wall Street fell sharply last week, while investors were cautious ahead of a series of public holidays and a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee. The Nikkei share average fell 0.53% to 26,704.60...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days they remain...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Japan's April factory activity expands at slower rate

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace from the previous month in April as supply chain disruptions and strict Chinese coronavirus lockdown measures hurt overseas demand. Activity in the sector was held up by resilience in output, overall orders and optimism about the year...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

420K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy