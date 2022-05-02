S.Korean stocks fall after Wall St rout; won, T-bonds suffer

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, after a Wall Street rout and weaker-than-expected domestic exports data. The won dropped, while the benchmark bond yield jumped.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 7.60 points, or 0.28%, to 2,687.45 after falling as much as 1.01% earlier.

** The Wall Street marked its steepest decline since 2020 on Friday, but U.S. stock index futures rebounded during Asian hours on Monday. The Chinese stock market was closed.

** South Korea’s exports grew at their slowest pace in 14 months in April, with its trade deficit widening as China-bound shipments shrank and rising energy and raw materials’ prices pushed up the country’s imports.

** Investors took a cautious approach ahead of the U.S. monetary policy meeting scheduled for later this week, said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.15% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.78%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 2.04%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 68.1 billion won ($53.80 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Choo Kyung-ho, the nominee to be the first finance minister of South Korea’s incoming government, said he preferred lower taxes on investors in the domestic stock market.

** On won’s recent sharp fall, Choo Kyung-ho said he respects the foreign exchange rates set by the market but rapid changes in the rate are a problem.

** The won closed at 1,265.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.73% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.34 points to 104.99 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 11.3 basis points to 3.071%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 12.6 basis points to 3.371%. ($1 = 1,265.8100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)