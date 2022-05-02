ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

These Are the Counties In the Brunswick, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQDMtYi00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Brunswick, GA, metro area consists of Glynn County, Brantley County, and McIntosh County. In the past week, there were an average of 2.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Brunswick residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 2.0 daily new cases per 100,000 Brunswick residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Brunswick metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in McIntosh County. There were an average of 0.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in McIntosh County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Brunswick with available data.

Case growth in the Brunswick metro area varies at the county level. In Brantley County, for example, there were an average of 14.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Brunswick and more than the case growth rate in McIntosh County.

Just as McIntosh County has the slowest case growth in the Brunswick area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 17,292.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in McIntosh County, the fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In McIntosh County, unemployment peaked at 11.8% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.1%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 McIntosh County 14,174 0.0 0.0 17,292.2 261.0
2 Glynn County 84,470 1.0 0.3 27,412.1 480.6
3 Brantley County 18,756 14.9 16.5 22,078.3 575.8

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Michigan With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcintosh County, GA
Coronavirus
County
Mcintosh County, GA
Mcintosh County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Brunswick, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Brunswick, GA
Health
Mcintosh County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Anchorage, AK Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in South Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Financial Advisors#Ga Metro Area#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Connecticut With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

20 Iconic Southern Foods Every American Should Try

The American South covers a vast portion of the country, comprising, at least according to the U.S. Census Bureau, some 17 states and the District of Columbia — a region extending from the northeastern edge of Delaware (a scant 14 miles from Philadelphia) to Key West, Florida, and all the way west to El Paso, […]
24/7 Wall St.

US Counties Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy