ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine armoury turns to making bullet-proof vests for troops

By Ed JONES, Joris FIORITI and Antoine DEMAISON
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mtibv_0fQDMnVa00
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, medieval combat enthusiast and self-taught blacksmith Andriy Paliy turned his attention to making bullet-proof vests for his country /AFP/File

Ukrainian armour-maker Vadim Mirnichenko used to specialise in swords and breastplates for medieval jousting competitions -- but after Russia invaded his homeland, he turned his passion for historical weaponry to the modern day.

The small, dark workshop of the medieval combat enthusiast and self-taught blacksmith is full of swords and blades at various stages of manufacture, and designs for different pieces of armour.

A mannequin sporting metal shoulder plates stands forgotten in the corner as the craftsmen switch their attention to bullet-proof plates that can be fitted into fighters' vests.

Mirnichenko, an imposing figure with a shaven head, has 20 years of medieval combat tournament experience, with several broken ribs to show for it.

"It's a brutal sport," the 39-year-old tells AFP, but "like every man, I want to hold a sword in my hand, and to fight like a knight".

Medieval combat is a discipline that ranks as sport in Ukraine, which hosted the 2019 world championships just 100 kilometres (60 miles) or so from Kyiv.

More than a thousand competitors from across Europe, and even as far away as Australia, arrived to prove themselves in jousts on horseback and on foot.

And Mirnichenko earned enough to make a living out of his hobby.

- International clientele -

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down tournaments, he employed up to 16 people in his workshop in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

He even counted international customers among his clientele -- when AFP visited the workshop, a shipment of metal plates was being readied to be expedited to China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEwFV_0fQDMnVa00
Vadim Mernichenko and Andriy Paliy test their bullet-proof plates at a shooting range /AFP/File

Nowadays, though, the workers' focus is much closer to home.

"I am very proud that we are doing our part to help our country," says his friend and fellow craftsman, Andriy Paliy.

Mirnichenko says that, despite his tactical training, he was turned down by the Ukrainian army, so he decided to use his expertise in metalwork to help the war effort.

"One day, a friend and I decided to test our work -- our swords and our scythes," he says.

"So we went to a shooting range and it turned out that our armour could stop the ammunition."

To make the protective gear, Mirnichenko and his team rivet steel plates together over different layers of foam, before covering them with a thick band of grey tape.

The first dozen, financed by donations from overseas clients, were given to friends in the army, police and defence forces. Around 30 others were sold at cost for $150 (140 euros) each.

They have been tested in the field, too, says Paliy, a similarly striking figure with his handlebar moustache and a long ponytail on one side of his head.

An acquaintance was wearing one of the plates when he found himself under Russian fire, and thanks to that "he is alive", except for a possible broken rib, Paliy says.

Mirnichenko says his business -- which still does not have a name -- should be able to produce around 30 more vests, before a lack of metal and cost constraints force them to turn to making knives and machetes.

- Improving the design -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23npzT_0fQDMnVa00
Pinned up in the grimy workshop next to the armour designs are a child's drawings -- a blue dinosaur, multi-coloured flowers and butterflies /AFP/File

But that has not stopped him trying to improve his design.

On Sunday, Mirnichenko and Paliy were at the shooting range again to test two new prototypes comprising three finer plates rather than just two -- but this time some of the bullets pierced through.

"We know now that that wasn't a good idea," says Mirnichenko, unfazed.

Over the last week, the first houses were bombed in Zaporizhzhia, now less than an hour from the front line of the fighting.

Bombing can now be heard in certain areas in the city.

Even though the Russian forces have apparently turned their attention to Ukraine's south, Mirnichenko has not yet evacuated his family.

Pinned up in the grimy workshop next to the armour designs are a child's drawings -- a blue dinosaur, multi-coloured flowers and butterflies.

Mirnichenko said he is determined to keep his family safe.

"No matter what happens to me," he says.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armour#Ukraine#Bullet Proof Vests#Russia#Afp File#Ukrainian
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy