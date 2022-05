(ABC 6 News) -- A congratulation is in order for the Austin Bruins' Anthony Menghini. The forward was drafted into the USHL on Tuesday and will now play at the highest level of junior hockey. Menghini was taken in the thirteenth round of the USHL Draft by the Fargo Force, a championship quality team that is removed from a loss in the Clark Cup Finals, a 3 games to 1 defeat versus the Chicago Steel.

