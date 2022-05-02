ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May show features jewelry at Spiral Gallery

By Teresa Carson
Just in time for Mother's Day, the show highlights the variety of 'Artful Adornment.'

The May show at the Spiral Gallery in Estacada will feature jewelry in an exhibit called "Artful Adornments," showing pieces that could be unique gifts, just in time for Mother's Day.

The exhibition reveals the variety of styles and materials used in jewelry, as created by seven local artists.

The featured artists for May are: Sue Dumolt, Jerilyn Walker, Julie Cooper, Am Griswold, Connie Athman, Jami Berry and Tacy L Jones. One of the artists, Sue Dumolt, a 30-year resident of the Estacada area, has been an artist for decades.

She began her creative career as a seamstress.

In her 40s she went back to college at the University of Washington and found dorm living too cramped for sewing and textile arts, she said.

"There was a bead shop down the street. I became intrigued and took up beading," she said.

"There is so much variety in jewelry. I'm always learning new things. To me that's fun," Dumolt added. "In the 1990s I struggled with, 'can I call myself an artist?' and sometime in the 2000s, I said 'yes, I can call myself an artist.'"

On its web page, the Spiral Gallery says this of Dumolt's jewelry: "(It) is at times as earthy and strong as the fir trees, and at other times as delicate and bejeweled as the dainty trillium." Sunday, May 8, is the day to celebrate moms and mom figures in our lives. The jewelry on exhibition "absolutely would make wonderful Mother's Day gifts," Dumolt said.

If you go

What: Spiral Gallery May show

Where: 341 S. Broadway, Estacada

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Phone: 503-630-7273

