ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Opinion: Give Oregon's small businesses a break from more taxes

By Lori Olund
Estacada News
Estacada News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCBGG_0fQDLqsK00 Lori Olund: Elected officials should avoid overburdening economy's backbone with new regulations.

Small Business Week, which began May 1, is the occasion marked by the U.S. Small Business Administration to recognize the contributions of companies like mine.

That's fine as far as it goes. Who doesn't like being recognized? What small businesses need even more than recognition for their contributions, however, is recognition of the conditions they need to succeed.

Oregonians need small businesses to succeed for several reasons, beginning with employment. Every year, the SBA publishes small-business profiles of every state. In its 2021 Oregon profile — the most recent available — the agency estimates that almost 55% of all private-sector employees in the state work for small businesses. This exceeds the national average of 46.8%.

Small businesses also are a powerful engine of job growth. Between March 2019 and March 2020, small businesses were responsible for more than 80% of all net private-sector job growth in Oregon. Small businesses also were responsible for making 21% of the state's exported goods in 2019.

By creating jobs, goods and services, small businesses generate tax revenue to pay for critical government programs. They and their employees support other businesses and invest in their communities. And occasionally a small business becomes a big one.

Most small business owners think less about becoming the next Nike than they do about remaining viable. To that end, more than a few also wish state and local policymakers gave more thought to the needs of small businesses when considering new taxes and regulations.

All employers are sensitive to tax and regulatory changes that occur quickly and voluminously, but small businesses usually lack the capacity to stay on top of changes, let alone adjust easily. They don't have dedicated compliance staff to manage Oregon's ever-shifting regulatory regime. Many don't have in-house finance departments capable of negotiating a complex tax code further muddied by the steady addition of local, regional and city taxes.

Consider just one example. Following the adoption of the Department of Environmental Quality's Cleaner Air Oregon program in 2018, it took an employee at my company an entire month to compile a required inventory of substances. It didn't matter how much of each substance we used, only that it was present. The list even included basic, everyday office-cleaning supplies that most businesses (and homes) have.

The compliance work required of my business, with about 100 employees, was comparable to the work required of companies many times our size.

Further, a long list of state, regional and local taxes and regulations have been implemented since then, and each carries its own additional costs. These include the state's corporate activity tax and the sweeping regulatory changes resulting from Gov. Kate Brown's 2020 executive order rewriting the state's greenhouse gas reductions.

They also include a Metro gross receipts tax to fund homeless services and multiple regional income taxes that involve complex record-keeping and withholding.

Gov. Brown likes to call small businesses "the backbone of our communities and our economy." She's right, as the SBA's statistics indicate. If state, regional and local policymakers want to protect that backbone, especially given the damage and lingering uncertainty inflicted by the COVID pandemic, they should avoid overburdening it with new taxes and regulations.

Instead, as the November election and 2023 legislative session approach, they should commit to slowing down and giving small businesses time to adjust to existing laws and regulations.

Lori Olund is president of Miles Fiberglass & Composites in Clackamas.

Comments / 0

Related
Estacada News

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefsIt used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids. A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

OPINION: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines. Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Oregon voters want more from journalists; we're listening

Some don't want journalists picking 'winners' and 'losers' but some triage is needed to best inform the electorate.On Thursday evening, four Republicans seeking the Republican nomination for Oregon governor will get 57 minutes of commercial-free airtime to make their case directly to voters in a debate co-hosted by KOIN 6 and Pamplin Media Group. Not everybody is happy about it. We get it. The event will feature one-fifth of the 19 GOP gubernatorial candidates on the May 17 primary ballot. To many people, that's not fair. So why do the media feel compelled to set criteria to...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Estacada News

Two GOP forums set for those seeking to be Oregon governor

Recent poll shows most Republicans have not yet selected candidates for the May primary. For Oregon Republicans still uncertain about who to back for governor — and that's most of them — Thursday, April 28, will offer a chance for some comparison shopping, with two key forums on tap. At 7 p.m. KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will co-host an evening debate featuring four leading GOP gubernatorial hopefuls: Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan. The candidates for the debate were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, KOIN 6's parent company, which included the results of a recent poll by Nelson Research showing two-thirds of Republicans are still undecided. That same day, over the lunch hour, PMG is hosting a one-hour livestream candidate forum featuring four other candidates, Bridget Barton, Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Kerry McQuisten and Marc Thielman. The livestream will be accessible from PortlandTribune.com and on YouTube. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Week#Oregonians#Nike
Fast Company

Despite recent pay hikes, many American workers are still a long way from a living wage

After another impressive employment report earlier this month, President Joe Biden trumpeted the strong position in which workers across the United States now find themselves. “People are making more money,” the president said. “They’re finding better jobs. And after decades of being mistreated and paid too little, more and more American workers have real power now to . . . get better wages and to do what’s best for themselves and their families.”
BUSINESS
Estacada News

Knight's million opening gambit in high stakes governor's race

The Nike co-founder supports Betsy Johnson's unaffiliated campaign for Oregon governor.On April Fool's Day, Nike founder Phil Knight gave $750,000 to a 2022 campaign for governor, but this time the joke is on Republicans and Democrats. Knight's contributions to the insurgent campaign of former Sen. Betsy Johnson of Scappoose now total $1 million, seven months before the Nov. 7 general election. It's a clear sign that Knight sees Johnson's unaffiliated campaign as the best shot at ending Democrats' 35-year hold on Oregon's governorship. It's a switch from 2018, when Knight gave early and often — and very big — to...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Opinion: West Coast becoming a breeding ground for intolerance?

David Pope: Parental groups like Oregon Moms Union are seeking to indoctrinate our children.I've been taken aback by the recent news coming out of Oregon from parental groups like the Oregon Moms Union, fighting the "woke left" about school board indoctrination. As a visitor and potential new resident of the great state of Oregon, I can't help but feel disheartened by the news. Sexual orientation and identity are human rights. I always found Oregon to be an inclusive and tolerant place for all peoples. The values I've encountered on my visits to Portland, Bend, Salem and all places in-between have...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Estacada Oregon's population soars once again

City, schools prepare for continued growth as subdivisions pop up and expand Nick Tool, 33 and single, looked for a home in Portland for over a year but couldn't find anything suitable in his price range and in July he bought a home in Estacada, joining hundreds of others moving to town as Estacada's population balloons. "In Portland, things in my price range were smaller and older and often didn't have a garage or parking," he said. Now he has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and "a nice backyard for my dog." He grew up in...
ESTACADA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
Estacada News

Clackamas County pledges to create 'equitable housing solutions'

New document details 13 values around lasting and effective strategies to address chronic homelessnessA document declaring Clackamas County's guiding values in addressing chronic homelessness was approved by the county commission this week. The one-page bulleted list, which synthesizes and summarizes language from previously approved local housing frameworks, was developed by county housing staff to be a reference source for officials and local service providers when communicating and advocating for local housing needs. Three overarching housing goals listed in the document include providing "lasting and effective programs and services," creating "equitable housing solutions and housing access" and providing "robust community engagement...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas County opioid hospitalizations rise 18% from 2020-21

Oregon highest nationally in drug misuse but last in treatment access, health officials reportClackamas County's Public Health Division and local advocacy groups have released an advisory highlighting the dangers of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids which experts say are leading to an increasing number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid often manufactured into counterfeit pills designed to look like pharmaceutical-grade pain medications, is "similar to morphine," per county health officials, "but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can make a person stop breathing within minutes." On April 5, officials reported an 18% rise in opioid...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Timber baron contributes against Oregon Democrats

Archie Aldis 'Red' Emmerson is the largest landowner in the county and supports non-affiliated Betsy Johnson for governor.A California timber baron who is the nation's largest landowner has jumped into Oregon politics with big contributions to campaigns seeking to wrest control of state government from Democrats. Sierra Pacific Industries contributed $200,000 on April 4 to Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Scappoose, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. It's the third largest single contribution that makes up the more than $6.2 million Johnson has raised since the beginning of January 2021. The company also gave...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Clackamas County mulls ban on fireworks, plans to decide by May

Commissioners, fire chiefs discuss alerting residents of potential regulations well in advance of July 4Clackamas County commissioners this week discussed the potential for a temporary firework ban during high-heat periods in unincorporated zones. County officials will monitor Oregon Department of Forestry data through April and reconvene with Clackamas Fire authorities before May 1 to determine an official plan and outreach strategy. To avoid repeating last year's short notice and rushed decision, commissioners hope to alert residents of the firework ban earlier ahead of July 4. County board members on April 5 discussed the plan for potential regulations with Clackamas Fire...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
26
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy