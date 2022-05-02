ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Opinion: Give Oregon's small businesses a break from more taxes

By Lori Olund
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCBGG_0fQDLpzb00 Lori Olund: Elected officials should avoid overburdening economy's backbone with new regulations.

Small Business Week, which began May 1, is the occasion marked by the U.S. Small Business Administration to recognize the contributions of companies like mine.

That's fine as far as it goes. Who doesn't like being recognized? What small businesses need even more than recognition for their contributions, however, is recognition of the conditions they need to succeed.

Oregonians need small businesses to succeed for several reasons, beginning with employment. Every year, the SBA publishes small-business profiles of every state. In its 2021 Oregon profile — the most recent available — the agency estimates that almost 55% of all private-sector employees in the state work for small businesses. This exceeds the national average of 46.8%.

Small businesses also are a powerful engine of job growth. Between March 2019 and March 2020, small businesses were responsible for more than 80% of all net private-sector job growth in Oregon. Small businesses also were responsible for making 21% of the state's exported goods in 2019.

By creating jobs, goods and services, small businesses generate tax revenue to pay for critical government programs. They and their employees support other businesses and invest in their communities. And occasionally a small business becomes a big one.

Most small business owners think less about becoming the next Nike than they do about remaining viable. To that end, more than a few also wish state and local policymakers gave more thought to the needs of small businesses when considering new taxes and regulations.

All employers are sensitive to tax and regulatory changes that occur quickly and voluminously, but small businesses usually lack the capacity to stay on top of changes, let alone adjust easily. They don't have dedicated compliance staff to manage Oregon's ever-shifting regulatory regime. Many don't have in-house finance departments capable of negotiating a complex tax code further muddied by the steady addition of local, regional and city taxes.

Consider just one example. Following the adoption of the Department of Environmental Quality's Cleaner Air Oregon program in 2018, it took an employee at my company an entire month to compile a required inventory of substances. It didn't matter how much of each substance we used, only that it was present. The list even included basic, everyday office-cleaning supplies that most businesses (and homes) have.

The compliance work required of my business, with about 100 employees, was comparable to the work required of companies many times our size.

Further, a long list of state, regional and local taxes and regulations have been implemented since then, and each carries its own additional costs. These include the state's corporate activity tax and the sweeping regulatory changes resulting from Gov. Kate Brown's 2020 executive order rewriting the state's greenhouse gas reductions.

They also include a Metro gross receipts tax to fund homeless services and multiple regional income taxes that involve complex record-keeping and withholding.

Gov. Brown likes to call small businesses "the backbone of our communities and our economy." She's right, as the SBA's statistics indicate. If state, regional and local policymakers want to protect that backbone, especially given the damage and lingering uncertainty inflicted by the COVID pandemic, they should avoid overburdening it with new taxes and regulations.

Instead, as the November election and 2023 legislative session approach, they should commit to slowing down and giving small businesses time to adjust to existing laws and regulations.

Lori Olund is president of Miles Fiberglass & Composites in Clackamas.

Comments / 0

Related
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefsIt used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids. A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines. Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Two GOP forums set for those seeking to be Oregon governor

Recent poll shows most Republicans have not yet selected candidates for the May primary. For Oregon Republicans still uncertain about who to back for governor — and that's most of them — Thursday, April 28, will offer a chance for some comparison shopping, with two key forums on tap. At 7 p.m. KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will co-host an evening debate featuring four leading GOP gubernatorial hopefuls: Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan. The candidates for the debate were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, KOIN 6's parent company, which included the results of a recent poll by Nelson Research showing two-thirds of Republicans are still undecided. That same day, over the lunch hour, PMG is hosting a one-hour livestream candidate forum featuring four other candidates, Bridget Barton, Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Kerry McQuisten and Marc Thielman. The livestream will be accessible from PortlandTribune.com and on YouTube. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Poll: Drazan tops list of Republicans for Oregon governor

More than 25% still undecided, but former House leader emerges from 19-candidate field with 19% of sample.According to a new poll, Christine Drazan has emerged as the leader of a 19-candidate field seeking the Republican nomination for governor. The survey was conducted by Nelson Research of Salem, which conducted a similar poll a few weeks ago. Although Drazan was second then, "undecided" led with 67.9%. Though 27.4% of the current sample of 514 Republican voters said they were still undecided, Drazan now leads the field with 18.9%, followed by Bob Tiernan at 14% and Bud Pierce at 9.5%. Three others...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Forest Grove News Times

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Forest Grove News Times

Opinion: West Coast becoming a breeding ground for intolerance?

David Pope: Parental groups like Oregon Moms Union are seeking to indoctrinate our children.I've been taken aback by the recent news coming out of Oregon from parental groups like the Oregon Moms Union, fighting the "woke left" about school board indoctrination. As a visitor and potential new resident of the great state of Oregon, I can't help but feel disheartened by the news. Sexual orientation and identity are human rights. I always found Oregon to be an inclusive and tolerant place for all peoples. The values I've encountered on my visits to Portland, Bend, Salem and all places in-between have...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Week#Oregonians#Nike
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Kathryn Harrington is doing a great job for county

Lacey Beaty: 'There is no more dedicated public servant to lead our county than Kathryn Harrington.'When Kathryn Harrington won the opportunity to lead our county in 2018, she had no idea of the new, unexpected challenges we would all face. Neither did I. COVID came out of nowhere and disrupted pretty much everything. But what we did know was this: When push comes to shove, Kathryn shows up for the people, the communities, the issues that are important to all of us. And everyone in Washington County is important to Kathryn. With her leadership, the Board brought in new executive management,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon Republicans prepare for weekend party conference

Oregon Democrats will gather then gather from April 29 to May 1 for their annual summit.Oregon Republicans will gather in Clackamas County over the April 22-24 weekend for three days of debate and détente in preparation for the 2022 elections. The annual Dorchester Conference, held again this year at the Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches, is the traditional gathering of loyal activists, party leaders and conservative national stars in politics and the media. Pushed to the margins of political power in Oregon in recent years, Republicans are hoping for a turnaround in 2022. No current or former governor is...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Our opinion: Alisa Pyszka for Metro president

The newcomer likely can't win outright in May but could force a runoff, giving both candidates time to improve. It is difficult to imagine a more disappointing race this year than that for Metro president. The two serious candidates — if magically blended — likely would make a good president. However, incumbent Lynn Peterson is coming off of a poor first term because of a lack of backbone and vision, and challenger Alisa Pyszka has the hunger and energy to do the job but zero experience pulling together the political partnerships to carry it off. ...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Local union changes its endorsement for WashCo chair

The local electricians union has switched from backing Kathryn Harrington to supporting her opponent, Beach Pace. A local union has switched its endorsement in the race for Washington County chair, right on the heels of the county releasing its internal report on an investigation into sitting Chair Kathryn Harrington's workplace behavior. The IBEW Local 48, a union that represents electrical workers, had originally endorsed Harrington for a second term. But after the investigative report was released, detailing employees' allegations that Harrington bullied and humiliated staffers, the electricians union switched its endorsement and is now backing Harrington's opponent, Beach Pace....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
Forest Grove News Times

Mixed results in Banks Fire District recall

UPDATE: Narrowly leading in initial returns, Mark Schmidlin has fallen behind as more votes are counted. A new ballot count released in the recall elections for the Banks Fire District show board chair Mark Schmidlin trending toward losing his seat. As of Wednesday afternoon, April 13, the day after Election Day, unofficial results posted on the Washington County elections website show Schmidlin has 798 votes in favor of his recall and 774 votes against the recall. When the first unofficial results were released Tuesday night, April 12, Schmidlin was holding onto his seat by five votes, 706 to 701. But...
BANKS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

2022 primary election one-month reality check

The 2022 campaigns are heating up with one month to go before the May 17 primary.The official May 17 primary day for Oregon is a month away. But with ballots appearing in mailboxes over the next two weeks, the timeline for campaigns to make their case is even shorter. "Primary month" Texas had its primary March 1. Oregon's is officially on May 17, tied for fifth earliest among the states. But Oregon's primary "election day" is more like a "primary month." The state's vote-by-mail system will start sending ballots to voters on April 28. Most will be returned well...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo auditor makes misleading claims in Voters' Pamphlet

Longtime county auditor John Hutzler attributed excerpts from a reader's letter to the newspapers in which it ran.Facing his first contested race in years, John Hutzler wanted voters to know that, according to the Beaverton Valley Times, he is the "clear choice" to continue on as Washington County's longtime auditor. Hutzler quoted approving remarks about him from both the Valley Times and the Hillsboro News-Times in his statement for the Washington County Voters' Pamphlet. He attributed them to the newspapers, albeit referring to the News-Times as the "Hillsboro Tribune," a name under which it has not been published since 2019....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

GOP wraps up conference, Democrats to meet

Major parties meet, hear debates and take straw polls ahead of the May 17 primary election.There's political movement in the mountains this week. Republicans are heading out from the shadow of Mount Hood, while Democrats make the trek east of the Cascades to Sunriver. As Republicans concluded the Dorchester Conference near Mt. Hood last weekend, Democrats are heading to their own conference, the Oregon Summit at the Sunriver Resort that starts Friday, April 29. GOP picks from full field of candidates Informal straw polls taken of GOP attendees at the Dorchester Conference showed they favor former Happy Valley Mayor Lori...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
79
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy