These Are the Counties In the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQDLde700 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Duluth, MN-WI, metro area consists of St. Louis County, Douglas County, Carlton County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 14.8 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Duluth residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 11.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Duluth residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Duluth metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Carlton County. There were an average of 11.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Carlton County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Duluth with available data.

Case growth in the Duluth metro area varies at the county level. In Douglas County, for example, there were an average of 20.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Duluth and more than the case growth rate in Carlton County.

While Carlton County has the slowest case growth in the Duluth area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 25,089.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Carlton County, the third fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Carlton County, unemployment peaked at 10.9% in May 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Carlton County 35,633 11.1 8.6 25,089.1 269.4
2 Lake County 10,560 13.1 6.4 19,725.4 265.2
3 St. Louis County 199,759 14.3 11.4 23,749.1 265.8
4 Douglas County 43,295 20.4 17.9 27,044.7 182.5

