ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

These Are the Counties In the Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQDLclO00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Dayton-Kettering, OH, metro area consists of Montgomery County, Greene County, and Miami County. In the past week, there were an average of 4.5 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Dayton residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 2.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Dayton residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Dayton-Kettering metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Miami County. There were an average of 2.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Miami County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Dayton with available data.

Case growth in the Dayton metro area varies at the county level. In Greene County, for example, there were an average of 5.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Dayton and more than the case growth rate in Miami County.

While Miami County has the slowest case growth in the Dayton area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 24,419.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Miami County, the third fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Miami County, unemployment peaked at 15.9% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Miami County 105,371 2.1 1.0 24,419.4 457.4
2 Montgomery County 531,670 4.7 2.6 23,898.5 378.1
3 Greene County 166,502 5.2 2.2 22,594.9 306.9

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Miami County, OH
Coronavirus
Miami County, OH
Government
Montgomery County, OH
Coronavirus
Miami County, OH
Health
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Health
Montgomery County, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Financial Advisors#Americans
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
MLS
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
Fatherly

This List Shows The 10 Most Weed-Friendly Cities In The US

There are a lot of people across the country who turn to weed for various reasons whether it’s for inspiration, relaxation, relief, or anything in between. There are 18 states where using weed is legal recreationally, but not all the cities in those states are as weed-friendly as others. And there’s a handy map that breaks it down for us.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy