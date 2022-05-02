ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

These Are the Counties In the Dothan, AL Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQDLazw00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Dothan, AL, metro area consists of Houston County, Geneva County, and Henry County. In the past week, there were an average of 1.3 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Dothan residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Dothan residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Dothan metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Henry County. There were an average of 0.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Henry County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Dothan with available data.

Case growth in the Dothan metro area varies widely at the county level. In Geneva County, for example, there were an average of 1.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Dothan and far more than the case growth rate in Henry County.

While Henry County has the slowest case growth in the Dothan area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 26,679.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Henry County, the third fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Henry County, unemployment peaked at 9.2% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Henry County 17,133 0.4 0.2 26,679.5 437.8
2 Houston County 104,702 1.4 1.2 24,540.1 482.3
3 Geneva County 26,417 1.6 2.2 24,499.4 617.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, AL
Houston County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Dothan, AL
Coronavirus
Houston County, AL
Coronavirus
Dothan, AL
Government
City
Dothan, AL
Henry County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Houston County, AL
Government
County
Houston County, AL
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Dothan, AL
Health
US105

Trouble in Texas for Buc-ee’s? Complaints Amassing Near 100 for the Chain

Who doesn't love Bu-cee's? My whole family does, and so do I. Back in Alabama the whole family would travel an hour just to visit the gas station and convenience store. The chain has expanded to multiple areas since its inception in 1982. And wouldn't you know it, it was founded right here in Texas where, of course, everything is bigger.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Financial Advisors#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KARE 11

WalletHub ranks Minnesota as 4th-best state for working moms

American women have made significant progress in the workplace, but there is still a ways to go when it comes to big issues like salary equality and leadership roles. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says women make up nearly half of the workforce, and that nearly 68% of mothers raising children under the age of 18 were also holding down a job.
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 339,385 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,709 confirmed infections […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Pivotal Battles That Made America What It Is Today

On July 4, 1776, the American Continental Congress issued the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain. While July 4 is celebrated as the birthday of the United States, the country was very different and smaller back then: a small cluster of 13 states with a combined population of about 2.5 million (about the same as […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy