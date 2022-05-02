ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

These Are the Counties In the Green Bay, WI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQDLVXB00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Green Bay, WI, metro area consists of Brown County, Oconto County, and Kewaunee County. In the past week, there were an average of 10.2 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Green Bay residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Green Bay residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Green Bay metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Kewaunee County. There were an average of 7.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Kewaunee County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Green Bay with available data.

Case growth in the Green Bay metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Brown County, for example, there were an average of 10.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Green Bay yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Kewaunee County.

Just as Kewaunee County has the slowest case growth in the Green Bay area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 28,719.3 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Kewaunee County, the fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Kewaunee County, unemployment peaked at 9.3% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.2%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Kewaunee County 20,387 7.1 5.6 28,719.3 289.4
2 Oconto County 37,646 9.7 4.1 30,364.4 316.1
3 Brown County 261,368 10.5 10.2 32,334.1 211.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
County
Kewaunee County, WI
Kewaunee County, WI
Government
Kewaunee County, WI
Health
Brown County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
24/7 Wall St.

25 Clothing Brands That Are Still Made in America

Globalization and the offshoring of manufacturing can be sensitive topics. In the last 50 years, the United States has lost millions of industrial jobs, leading to heated debates about economic competitiveness and the benefits of free trade. And while this trend has helped lift some countries out of poverty, it can be argued that it […]
APPAREL
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Green Bay Metro#U S Census Bureau#Americans
Fatherly

This List Shows The 10 Most Weed-Friendly Cities In The US

There are a lot of people across the country who turn to weed for various reasons whether it’s for inspiration, relaxation, relief, or anything in between. There are 18 states where using weed is legal recreationally, but not all the cities in those states are as weed-friendly as others. And there’s a handy map that breaks it down for us.
POLITICS
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Summer forecast is out, it’s an orange Michigan and red United States

NOAA’s long-range weather forecasters have released their forecast for this summer. Those forecasters think the U.S. is in for a warm to hot summer. I talked with Brad Pugh, meteorologist at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC). The Climate Prediction Center is the organization in NOAA that creates extended forecasts such as the six to 10 day forecast, one month forecast and seasonal forecasts like the summer forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
WZOZ 103.1

100s of US Urban Areas Will Become Rural with New Criteria

100s of US Urban Areas Will Become Rural with New Criteria. Hundreds of the urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, and it's not because of anything they've done. The U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. If the new criteria were applied to those places designated urban areas a decade ago, more than 1,300 places wouldn't qualify. It's the biggest change in decades. For starters, the statistical agency is switching to housing units instead of people for the calculation. Under the old criteria, a place had to have at least 2,500 people to be urban. Now, it will need at least 2,000 housing units, which is the equivalent to about 5,000 people.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Retirement Daily

Best Cities & States for Downsizing

How much could you save by moving to a smaller property around the country?. Property values continue to rise, and if you have lots of cash tied up in your home, then downsizing could potentially save you a lot of money. Perhaps your children have flown the nest and left...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy