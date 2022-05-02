ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

These Are the Counties In the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQDLDtL00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Evansville, IN-KY, metro area consists of Vanderburgh County, Warrick County, Henderson County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 5.3 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Evansville residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 4.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Evansville residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Evansville metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Posey County. There were an average of 3.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Posey County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Evansville with available data.

Case growth in the Evansville metro area varies at the county level. In Henderson County, for example, there were an average of 7.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Evansville and more than the case growth rate in Posey County.

Just as Posey County has the slowest case growth in the Evansville area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 25,606.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Posey County, the fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Posey County, unemployment peaked at 11.3% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Posey County 25,560 3.9 1.5 25,606.4 226.9
2 Warrick County 62,280 4.7 2.4 32,596.3 383.8
3 Vanderburgh County 181,291 5.0 2.6 31,662.4 349.2
4 Henderson County 45,829 7.8 19.3 30,328.0 360.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vanderburgh County, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Health
Evansville, IN
Government
Posey County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
County
Posey County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Evansville, IN
Coronavirus
Evansville, IN
Health
Posey County, IN
Coronavirus
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
Posey County, IN
Health
eenews.net

17 deaths highlight tornado danger to mobile homes

When deadly tornadoes ravaged Kentucky in December, the nation was haunted by tragic scenes at a candle factory where nine workers were killed when the building collapsed. Most people didn’t notice that the same tornado outbreak killed a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The children were inside a mobile home, which tornado experts say is one of the deadliest places to be during a tornado.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Financial Advisors#Americans
WZOZ 103.1

100s of US Urban Areas Will Become Rural with New Criteria

100s of US Urban Areas Will Become Rural with New Criteria. Hundreds of the urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, and it's not because of anything they've done. The U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. If the new criteria were applied to those places designated urban areas a decade ago, more than 1,300 places wouldn't qualify. It's the biggest change in decades. For starters, the statistical agency is switching to housing units instead of people for the calculation. Under the old criteria, a place had to have at least 2,500 people to be urban. Now, it will need at least 2,000 housing units, which is the equivalent to about 5,000 people.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Anchorage, AK Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
24/7 Wall St.

30 Best Beers in America

Pliny. Heady Topper. King Julius. If you’re a beer nerd, these names can automatically trigger some serious longing. In the past decade or so, a golden age of American beer has seen hundreds of simply spectacular (and often imaginatively named) new beers hit the market. Some are common, some are rare; some are imperial IPAs […]
DRINKS
Retirement Daily

Best Cities & States for Downsizing

How much could you save by moving to a smaller property around the country?. Property values continue to rise, and if you have lots of cash tied up in your home, then downsizing could potentially save you a lot of money. Perhaps your children have flown the nest and left...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy