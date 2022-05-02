ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

These Are the Counties In the Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQDL6nV00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI, metro area consists of Kent County, Ottawa County, Montcalm County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 11.7 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Grand Rapids residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 6.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Grand Rapids residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Grand Rapids-Kentwood metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Montcalm County. There were an average of 6.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Montcalm County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Grand Rapids with available data.

Case growth in the Grand Rapids metro area varies at the county level. In Kent County, for example, there were an average of 13.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Grand Rapids and more than the case growth rate in Montcalm County.

Just as Montcalm County has the slowest case growth in the Grand Rapids area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 23,764.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Montcalm County, the fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Montcalm County, unemployment peaked at 26.6% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Montcalm County 63,413 6.8 4.7 23,764.8 331.2
2 Ionia County 64,300 7.8 7.6 25,790.0 273.7
3 Ottawa County 286,558 9.3 7.7 26,194.0 275.0
4 Kent County 648,121 13.7 5.5 25,809.2 235.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
County
Montcalm County, MI
City
Kentwood, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Kentwood, MI
Health
Kentwood, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Kent County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Kent County, MI
Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Fatherly

This List Shows The 10 Most Weed-Friendly Cities In The US

There are a lot of people across the country who turn to weed for various reasons whether it’s for inspiration, relaxation, relief, or anything in between. There are 18 states where using weed is legal recreationally, but not all the cities in those states are as weed-friendly as others. And there’s a handy map that breaks it down for us.
POLITICS
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Summer forecast is out, it’s an orange Michigan and red United States

NOAA’s long-range weather forecasters have released their forecast for this summer. Those forecasters think the U.S. is in for a warm to hot summer. I talked with Brad Pugh, meteorologist at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC). The Climate Prediction Center is the organization in NOAA that creates extended forecasts such as the six to 10 day forecast, one month forecast and seasonal forecasts like the summer forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans#The Grand Rapids Kentwood#Mi
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Anchorage, AK Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

US Counties Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy