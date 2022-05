The Southwest Conference Track and Field championships took place Tuesday in Gothenburg. The boys team race was tight throughout the day between Broken Bow and McCook. McCook would win the boys team title with 125 points and Broken Bow would finish runner up with 117 points. The Broken Bow girls placed third in the team standings with 63 points which was 6 points behind runner up Ogallala. McCook was the girls team champion with 139 points.

