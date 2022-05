Cris Cyborg believes the UFC was never actually interested in setting up a fight between her and Ronda Rousey. Cyborg and Rousey are arguably the two biggest female stars in the history of MMA, and for many years, a fight between the two of them was viewed as one of the biggest fights possible in the entire sport. Unfortunately, there were some major hurdles in the way of making the fight happen, namely that the women competed in different organizations and in different weight classes. However, in 2016 it looked like things might finally change when Cyborg signed with the UFC, but it was all in vain as Rousey fought once more before retiring from the sport.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO