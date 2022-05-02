ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yes, US economy may be slowing, but don’t forget it’s coming off the hottest year since 1984

By Guest Author
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UR2Lm_0fQDJFjD00

By D. Brian Blank , Mississippi State University

The U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter, according to gross domestic product data released on April 28, 2022. While the reasons were technical and weren’t seen as signs of weakness, they add to worries that the U.S. might be headed for another recession as the Federal Reserve seeks to fight inflation by raising interest rates.

But before we fret too much about what 2022 will bring, I believe, as a financial economist who studies the decisions people and companies make with money and the resulting impacts, it’s worth reflecting on 2021, which saw the strongest economic growth in almost four decades.

GDP , which provides a snapshot of the economy by measuring the total value of all goods and services consumers produce and exchange, surged 5.7% in 2021 after accounting for inflation, the fastest pace since 1984.

So who benefited from all this growth?

Record gains in American net worth

A useful way to assess how economic growth affects individuals is by looking at personal financial wealth . This is measured by net worth , or the difference between what someone owns and owes.

By that measure, it’s likely that the vast majority of Americans are better off than they were in 2020 – or even before the COVID-19 pandemic – meaning they have less debt relative to their assets. This is in no small part thanks to the trillions of dollars in pandemic-related spending by the U.S. government.

Overall, Americans’ net worth increased by over US$18 trillion during 2021 to $142 trillion, likely the biggest increase ever.

It amounts to an average gain of almost $55,000 for every American.

The wealthiest got most of that

Of course, the average hides tremendous variation across groups.

It’s already been thoroughly reported that billionaires saw their wealth soar during the pandemic. This was driven largely by double-digit gains in the value of their stock holdings and businesses, while their liabilities grew only 1%.

In 2021, the wealthiest 1% of Americans saw their net worth grow $6.7 trillion to about $46 trillion, making up well over a third of the overall gains. Another $6.2 trillion went to the next 9%. Meanwhile, just $1.5 trillion went to the bottom 50%.

But those in the bottom half grew the fastest

The richest may have gotten the most, but the net wealth of the bottom half jumped at the fastest pace.

The bottom 50% saw their wealth grow 64% in 2021. That’s the biggest calendar-year growth of any of these groups since at least 1988, dwarfing the percentage gains of the richest.

This happened largely because homeowners saw real estate assets grow a lot faster than mortgage debts .

While these changes are positive for Americans, both on average and in general, this has not changed the overall distribution of wealth that much.

The bottom half of Americans accounted for 5.5% of the country’s assets before the pandemic and at the end of 2021 owned 5.9%. Though this is the highest level since 2013, it still lags behind levels it saw during the 1990s, when the share rose to nearly 9%.

White people gained most, but still saw share fall

Similar to the income-level story, most of the gains went to white Americans, who saw their net wealth soar $14.5 trillion in 2021 to $119 trillion. Black Americans gained $1.3 trillion, and Hispanics saw growth of $683 billion.

But the percentage gains were highest for people of color – 26% for African Americans and 24% for Hispanics. That compares with 14% for white Americans.

As a result, the overall share held by white people fell to 83.6%, the lowest since at least 1988 and very likely the lowest ever. Black net wealth increased to 4.4% of the pie, the most since 1992. Hispanics held 2.5% of total U.S. net wealth.

For context, non-Hispanic white Americans make up about 60% of the population, versus 13.4% for Black Americans and 18.5% for Hispanic or Latino Americans.

What happens next, as economic growth slows, is hard to say. A large chunk of the coronavirus-related aid went to poorer Americans , which helps explain the gains for the bottom 50% as well as for Black people and Latinos. That aid has now ended.

Still, the market for workers remains on fire, with unemployment at 3.6% at the end of March 2022, near a half-century low . And economists have been forecasting pretty solid growth.

Will this strong economic growth continue?

Count me as one economist hoping Americans continue benefiting from improving job prospects to build wealth – even as the economic picture gets a bit cloudier.

D. Brian Blank , Assistant Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Yes, US economy may be slowing, but don’t forget it’s coming off the hottest year since 1984 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 2

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided?

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing […] The post Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Former President Trump rallies in Delaware ahead of next week’s primary election

Saturday saw Ohio’s first taste of summer, and thousands poured into the Delaware County fairgrounds, still spongy from spring rain. The throng crowded against metal barriers hours before former president Donald Trump arrived, their faces steadily reddening under the beating sun. The jumbotron screens played campaign ads, a promo for Donald Trump’s coffee table book […] The post Former President Trump rallies in Delaware ahead of next week’s primary election appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

LaRose says Dems might wreck election integrity, touts Trump, who’s suspected of election fraud

Ohio’s top elections official on Sunday tweeted that if Democrats win in Ohio they might undermine secure elections. Then he boasted of an endorsement from someone who is himself under investigation for possible election fraud. It might demonstrate the needle Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is trying to thread as he runs on a […] The post LaRose says Dems might wreck election integrity, touts Trump, who’s suspected of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#White Americans#Gross Domestic Product#Billionaires#D#The Federal Reserve
AOL Corp

Is a recession on the way? What data says about the economy

Sky high inflation. Rising interest rates. Falling home purchases. Analysts are working to digest a host of signals about the state of the U.S. economy, which emerged from a pandemic recession stronger than anyone could have believed. This week, those alarming trends collided with another major data point showing U.S....
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, whose out-of-consensus views about the risks of persistent inflation have come true, is reiterating his concerns about a potential U.S. downturn: He now says a recession is “the most likely thing” partly because the Federal Reserve “is going to have to keep going [in its effort to subdue inflation] until we see disinflation.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
FOXBusiness

What is a recession, and should Americans be worried?

A growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, red-hot inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Andrew Yang says stimulus checks aren’t to blame for record-high inflation in the U.S. But not all economists agree

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. stimulus checks were too small and too short-lived to cause the country’s record-high rates of inflation, says Andrew Yang, one of the most dedicated proponents of universal basic income—a fiscal policy that is essentially stimulus checks forever.
BUSINESS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy