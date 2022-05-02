ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OR

Creating a niche class for Spanish speakers

By Jillian Daley
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eF4Te_0fQDJDxl00 North Marion educator, coach designs a Spanish class geared for Spanish speakers

North Marion Middle School Teacher Ben Bonser is a problem solver. So, when he noticed that Spanish speakers didn't always have an opportunity to foster their language skills, he stepped up.

One of the challenges is that heritage speakers may have different levels of proficiency in Spanish, so they're not always sure which Spanish classes to take in high school, Bonser said. Basic classes may be too easy, but are often required. However, Bonser's new class prepares them to take a leap forward in their studies.

Last winter, Bonser established a trimester-long class for eighth-graders, Spanish for Spanish Speakers, that includes High School credit. During the trimester, he determines where students are in their language development and builds on it. At the end of the class, if students earn As and Bs, they can start at Spanish 3 in High School. If they do about half the work, they can enter High School at Spanish 2. And if things don't work out in the class for students, they would start at Spanish 1, like many other students.

"This isn't a new idea; it's just about recognizing the language that our students bring with them to our school," said Bonser, also the head coach of the North Marion girls soccer team and an educator who has taught Spanish speakers in English language development classes for his entire 20-year education career. "They grow up speaking Spanish in their homes, and, while they mostly use English at school, their knowledge of the language is a resource that should be valued."

There are other Spanish classes in middle school, including an exploratory class for all students or, for eighth-graders, a yearlong Spanish 1 course for high school credit. While they're great classes, many heritage Spanish speakers are simply bored to tears in them. With Spanish for Spanish Speakers, Bonser's goal is to rapidly cover topics in one trimester that are typically included in Spanish 1 and Spanish 2 classes at the high school, focusing on the reading and writing skills.

Presumably, students could advance to a higher level of Spanish in high school because of Bonser's class. With Spanish 3 coming in this year at the high school and a more comprehensive Spanish 4 arriving in 2022-23, there is so much more to offer students. They can even graduate with a biliteracy seal on their diploma, drawing the attention of colleges and employers.

However, all that's in the future. For now, eighth-graders like Doris Rios, Briana Rivera, and Aaliyah Verdugo are just excited to be in Spanish for Spanish Speakers. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhMvN_0fQDJDxl00

Verdugo explained that she loves that the class focuses on how to use words in Spanish and how to pronounce them. Case in point, there are different verbs for "to play" for a game and for an instrument. She said other classes emphasize the type of Spanish that is spoken in Spain, yet most of the Spanish speakers who live in the United States are Latinos, which means they or their family is from Mexico, Central America, South America, Cuba, or Puerto Rico. That's true in the North Marion community too.

"I can learn more Spanish to understand my family," she said.

Rivera said that she appreciates the advanced content of the class, which involves creating slideshows and essays. She's had to improve her spelling and pronunciation.

"It makes you sound more proper," she noted.

Rios said that the content is so comprehensive that it shows how a particular word may be used differently in other countries.

"It has helped me improve my vocabulary," she said.

For instance, in Spain, a torta is a sweet cake, but in Mexico, it's a sandwich filled with meat and vegetables. In the Philippines, a torta is something else entirely, a type of omelet.

Bonser said that there is a great deal more that he would like to do with Spanish for Spanish speakers and the language program as a whole, but this year has been a great beginning.

"The class is new and is still a little bit of a work in progress, but I'm happy that the students can earn a little high school credit and be placed in a more appropriate Spanish class when they enter high school," Bonser said.

To share stories on the North Marion School District, email Communications Specialist Jillian Daley at jillian.daley@nmarion.k12.or.us .

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Woodburn Independent

AVID excitement, Part II: Getting to know their sister school

North Marion students get acquainted with students at their sister school in Japan.(Second of a two-part series) North Marion Middle School students are saying hello to their new sister school in Japan, Miyoshi Junior High School (MJHS). That's the power of the Middle School's new elective, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), inspiring students to explore possibilities, offering a dynamic focus on college and career that includes connecting with cultures, countries, and communities worldwide. One of the key aspects to inspiring students is to invite guest speakers, with a particularly special one coming by to finish off the school year. This...
MARION COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Education
City
Marion, OR
Portland Tribune

AVID excitement, Part I: A peek at the future

North Marion Middle School students get in-person visits to college campuses. (This story is the first of a two-part series.) North Marion Middle School students are already mapping out their careers in seventh grade. The middle school's new elective, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), encourages students to create college and...
MARION, OR
Woodburn Independent

NM student art at White Rabbit

White Rabbit in Aurora will be displaying artwork from North Marion School District students through JuneWhite Rabbit bakery located at 21368 Pacific Hwy. in Aurora currently has North Marion High School student artwork on display through June. The following student artists are featured: Denali Bosco, Isabel Doubrava, Evelynne Emmert, Aimee Kamakeeaina, Vivian McCullough, Scarlett McNamara, Calvin Parmenter, Kierra Smith, and Serenity Weddle. North Marion communications specialist Jillian Daley said it's worth a stop as the artwork provides windows into the minds of young artists and offers insight into the joy and sorrow North Marion students experience. Daley discussed the works with the young artists. "Always, ever since I was a little kid, I've loved drawing and painting," Emmert said. "It was a way of showing the world what was in my head." Emmert loves marine life and said Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium inspired her painting, "Moray Eel." Learn more about the artists and their work at nmarion.k12.or.us/news. {loadposition sub-article-01}
AURORA, OR
Woodburn Independent

Opinion: West Coast becoming a breeding ground for intolerance?

David Pope: Parental groups like Oregon Moms Union are seeking to indoctrinate our children.I've been taken aback by the recent news coming out of Oregon from parental groups like the Oregon Moms Union, fighting the "woke left" about school board indoctrination. As a visitor and potential new resident of the great state of Oregon, I can't help but feel disheartened by the news. Sexual orientation and identity are human rights. I always found Oregon to be an inclusive and tolerant place for all peoples. The values I've encountered on my visits to Portland, Bend, Salem and all places in-between have...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Education#Language Proficiency#English Language#Spoken Language#Reading And Writing#Spanish#High School
Woodburn Independent

Spotlight on Woodburn

BBC Mundo, Miami/Fort Lauderdale office, features Woodburn as the 'Little Mexico' of the United StatesWoodburn was the subject of a BBC Mundo feature story published April 19 titled: "How is Woodburn the 'Little Mexico' of the United States where almost everything is in Spanish," or "Cómo es Woodburn el 'Little México' de Estados Unidos donde casi todo está en español." BBC Mundo multimedia reporter Analia Llorente, who works out of its Miami/Fort Lauderdale office, visited town for several days and interviewed a wide variety of people, including several downtown shop keepers, Mayor Eric Swenson, Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, Woodburn School District Board Chair Anthony Medina, izo Marketing President Anthony Veliz and social worker Daniel Quinones. "Analia...reached out to me and Marisela Gonzalez and I set up her full schedule while she was in Oregon," Veliz said. "I intentionally focused on community members who are not the usual suspects when you hear about Oregon." Topics in the feature ranged from fieldwork to Fiesta Mexicana. The article is written in Spanish, but an English version is made available by Google Translate. To read the feature, go to google.com and use the search terms "BBC Mundo and Woodburn, Oregon." {loadposition sub-article-01}
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Caught Ovgard: 'Taxing'

Luke Ovgard's new book, 'Fishing Across America' is available now for preorderFew things are as gratifying as a tax refund. We all know it was our money to begin with, but there's something about going head-to-head with The Man and coming out on top that I look forward to every year. My taxes are usually done in February, so the April 15 deadline (April 18 this year) is meaningless to me — usually. Not this year, though. After almost a decade of paying my dues as a columnist, fighting writer's block, angry emails, loss of muse, encroaching deadlines and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Woodburn Independent

Support Gervais students, teachers

Gervais School District has been underfunded for decades - it's time to change that."If children feel safe, they can take risks, ask questions, make mistakes, learn to trust, share their feelings, and grow." — Alfie Kohn, education expert, speaker and parent Parents and Oregon educators work hard for our children on so many levels. The Gervais School District has spent decades providing a safe, supportive and accepting environment in which our children can learn. They have been underfunded for years and have had to piece together deteriorating buildings. It's past time for voters to work together to pass a...
GERVAIS, OR
Woodburn Independent

Entrepreneur to speak at Pacific University graduation

The graduation ceremony takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Hanson Stadium.Entrepreneur William Stoller will give the keynote address at Pacific University's undergraduate commencement ceremonies this spring. A 1974 graduate of the business school who played on the basketball team, Stoller went on to co-found Express Employment Professionals, one of the largest staffing companies in the world with more than 800 offices. He later started Xenium, a human resources company. In the 1990s, Stoller got into the wine business, becoming a co-owner of Chehalem Winery and taking over his family's farm near Dayton. The Stoller Family Estates was...
FOREST GROVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Philippines
WPXI Pittsburgh

Amazon tribes turn the tables on intruders with social media

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — It was dusk on April 14 when Francisco Kuruaya heard a boat approaching along the river near his village in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. He assumed it was the regular delivery boat bringing gasoline for generators and outboard motors to remote settlements like his. Instead, what Kuruaya found was a barge dredging his people's pristine river in search of gold.
INTERNET
Action News Jax

For marine biologist, Haitian gangs make work dangerous

PEPILLO SALCEDO, Dominican Republic — (AP) — In a blue bay that spans the border of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, fishermen from both countries recently aired grievances in a rare face-to-face meeting thanks to the efforts of marine biologist Jean Wiener. The meeting, overseen by Dominican naval...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

New study shows complexities of the Afro Latino experience

Over 6 million Americans — many more than previously known — identify as Afro Latino, according to a Pew Research Center study released this week. The big picture: The results of the survey show the nation’s evolving diversity and the complex racial and ethnic makeup of Latinos in the U.S.
SOCIETY
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
61
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy