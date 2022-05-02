ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Manchester United halt Marcus Rashford exit plans

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 2 days ago

What the papers say

Marcus Rashford may not be leaving Manchester United after all, according to the Sun. The 24-year-old has been rumoured to want a move this summer, while team-mate Jesse Lingard is out of contract and has been linked with Newcastle, but the paper says both players could be handed Old Trafford lifelines by incoming boss Erik ten Hag.

With just a year left on his contract with Leicester, Youri Tielemans is reportedly keen to move to Spain. The Daily Mail claims the 24-year-old midfielder is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. However, the Belgian is said to prefer a move to Spain amid interest from LaLiga champions Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176ejN_0fQDJ8dN00

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice , who has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, has told Sky Sports “it’s important not to get too carried away” with transfer speculation. The 23-year-old England international has reportedly recently turned down a contract extension at the London Stadium.

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches . The Sun writes that Serie A league leaders AC Milan have agreed to a £21million deal to buy the 24-year-old.

Players to watch

Ruben Neves : The Birmingham Mail reports Manchester United sent a scout to watch the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder at the weekend.

Marcos Alonso : Marca reports the 31-year-old Chelsea left-back is currently being weighed up as a transfer option by Barcelona.

BBC

Ralf Rangnick 'not completely happy' with Man Utd interim spell

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he is not "completely happy" with his time in charge and admitted he had expected to lead the club to Champions League qualification. United beat Brentford 3-0 in Rangnick's last home match in charge. The club are sixth in the Premier League and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Rashford and Lingard could stay under Ten Hag

England striker Marcus Rashford has been linked with leaving Manchester United, but will get a chance to prove himself under Erik ten Hag, who will take over as manager at the end of the season. Midfielder Jesse Lingard could also stay at the club. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, West Ham midfielder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United's Best Ever XI In Premier League Era Named By Roy Keane

Roy Keane was always going to have to omit a few big names when Sky Sports asked him to pick Manchester United's best ever XI from the Premier League era. After all, United - despite their modest current standing in England's top tier - dominated the EPL for well over a decade and have won more titles than Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea combined.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'failed in bid to hijack Karim Adeyemi's move to Borussia Dortmund' because Red Bull Salzburg starlet 'rejected their huge £150,000-a-week contract offer'

Manchester United failed in an attempt to hijack Borussia Dortmund's bid to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi despite offering the Germany international a huge £150,000 per week, reports claim. The Red Devils are set to make huge changes to their squad when incoming boss Erik ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Champions League semi-final

Villarreal must overturn a 2-0 deficit as they welcome Liverpool to Spain in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.Unai Emery’s side produced a solid defensive showing and frustrated their hosts in the first half a week ago, but will need to play more proactively in attack if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Both teams opted to rest some likely starters from weekend league action, with Liverpool winners against Newcastle but Villarreal knocked back by Alaves.Either Manchester City or Real Madrid awaits the winner in the final.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

I hope this is my turn – West Ham boss David Moyes wants Europa League win

David Moyes is hoping it is finally his turn to win a trophy at the climax of West Ham’s march through Europe – and that his father will be there to see it.The Hammers go into the away leg of their Europa League semi-final at Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 down but with high hopes of overturning that deficit and reaching the final in Seville in a fortnight.Moyes’ father David snr, 86, has been there at every step of the remarkable journey which saw West Ham top a difficult group before knocking out Sevilla and Lyon.A managerial career that began with Preston...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo more important to Man Utd than Lionel Messi is to PSG after summer transfers amid GOAT race, say stats

CRISTIANO RONALDO and Lionel Messi continue their quest to be crowned football's true GOAT - but both have hit stumbling blocks this season. Ronaldo, 37, quit Juventus to return to Manchester United last summer, while 34-year-old Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Neither have quite been able to recapture their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Red Bull chief admits ‘silly’ move Max Verstappen did on Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull’s chief technical officer has admitted that Max Verstappen was “silly” in brake-checking Lewis Hamilton during the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.Verstappen and Hamilton clashed on track on several occasions during a season long title rivalry that eventually fell in the Dutchman’s favour after a controversial season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.A week prior to proceedings at the Yas Marina Circuit, however, Verstappen had lost out to Hamilton having been penalised for causing an incident in Jeddah.Verstappen had been directed to give back his race position having overtaken Hamilton illegitamately, but in doing so braked suddenly, drawing contact from the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

