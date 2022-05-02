ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Russia will leave space station over US sanctions - report

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAr5V_0fQDJ1SI00

Russia will leave the International Space Station (ISS) over sanctions imposed on Moscow due to its conflict with Ukraine , the country’s space agency head has reportedly said.

“The decision has been taken already, we’re not obliged to talk about it publicly,” Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview, Bloomberg reported.

“I can say this only – in accordance with our obligations, we’ll inform our partners about the end of our work on the ISS with a year’s notice,” Mr Rogozin told Russian state news agencies Tass and RIA Novosti on Saturday.

The Roscosmos head had also said early in April that Russia’s cooperation with its partners, including Nasa and the European Space Agency (ESA) on the orbiting laboratory, would end.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, the ISS remains the last remaining significant space project over which Moscow has been collaborating with other agencies.

Several countries across the world, including the US, have imposed a range of economic sanctions against Moscow with US president Joe Biden stating that the move would “degrade their space programme”.

In March, Mr Rogozin appealed to space agencies around the world, asking them to lift sanctions on Russian rocket and space companies to ensure that work on the ISS would continue.

The ISS collaboration has also remained important since the floating lab, home to a number of astronauts, must be constantly maintained in orbit to avoid it falling back down to Earth.

“I consider this state of affairs unacceptable. Sanctions from the US, Canada, the European Union and Japan are aimed at blocking financial, economic and production activities of our high-tech enterprises,” Mr Rogozin had tweeted in April.

“I believe that the restoration of normal relations between partners in the International Space Station and other joint projects is possible only with the complete and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions,” he had said.

Last week, three Americans and an Italian astronaut arrived at the ISS. Three Russian cosmonauts, as well as three American astronauts and a German crewmate, were already onboard.

Nasa noted in February that it expects to keep running the ISS until 2030 in its “transition plan” for the orbiting laboratory.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Sanctions#Roscosmos General#Bloomberg#Iss#Russian#Tass#The European Space Agency
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Hit U.S., European Weapons in Missile Strike in Ukraine

(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its Kalibr missiles had struck an arms depot in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region housing weapons from the United States and European countries. The ministry -- which said its air force had destroyed 59 Ukrainian military targets overnight -- said the missiles had "destroyed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

634K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy