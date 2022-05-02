ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics come into matchup against the Rays on losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (12-10, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-12, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -167, Athletics +143; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Tampa Bay Rays as losers of three straight games.

Oakland is 4-6 at home and 10-12 overall. The Athletics are 2-4 in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay has a 9-7 record in home games and a 12-10 record overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .240, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Athletics have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Neuse has a double, a triple and two home runs while hitting .328 for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 6-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has two doubles, a home run and four RBI while hitting .298 for the Rays. Wander Franco is 7-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rays: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rays: Wander Franco: day-to-day (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

