Tommy Griffin is heading to the Hall of Fame. The current Del City assistant coach and longtime Oklahoma Christian School head coach is one of the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association's five inductees in the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Griffin, the father of former OU standouts Blake and Taylor Griffin, won four straight titles at OCS from 2004-07 and has six total as a head coach.

DEL CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO