ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Opinion: Give Oregon's small businesses a break from more taxes

By Lori Olund
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCBGG_0fQDHa8m00 Lori Olund: Elected officials should avoid overburdening economy's backbone with new regulations.

Small Business Week, which began May 1, is the occasion marked by the U.S. Small Business Administration to recognize the contributions of companies like mine.

That's fine as far as it goes. Who doesn't like being recognized? What small businesses need even more than recognition for their contributions, however, is recognition of the conditions they need to succeed.

Oregonians need small businesses to succeed for several reasons, beginning with employment. Every year, the SBA publishes small-business profiles of every state. In its 2021 Oregon profile — the most recent available — the agency estimates that almost 55% of all private-sector employees in the state work for small businesses. This exceeds the national average of 46.8%.

Small businesses also are a powerful engine of job growth. Between March 2019 and March 2020, small businesses were responsible for more than 80% of all net private-sector job growth in Oregon. Small businesses also were responsible for making 21% of the state's exported goods in 2019.

By creating jobs, goods and services, small businesses generate tax revenue to pay for critical government programs. They and their employees support other businesses and invest in their communities. And occasionally a small business becomes a big one.

Most small business owners think less about becoming the next Nike than they do about remaining viable. To that end, more than a few also wish state and local policymakers gave more thought to the needs of small businesses when considering new taxes and regulations.

All employers are sensitive to tax and regulatory changes that occur quickly and voluminously, but small businesses usually lack the capacity to stay on top of changes, let alone adjust easily. They don't have dedicated compliance staff to manage Oregon's ever-shifting regulatory regime. Many don't have in-house finance departments capable of negotiating a complex tax code further muddied by the steady addition of local, regional and city taxes.

Consider just one example. Following the adoption of the Department of Environmental Quality's Cleaner Air Oregon program in 2018, it took an employee at my company an entire month to compile a required inventory of substances. It didn't matter how much of each substance we used, only that it was present. The list even included basic, everyday office-cleaning supplies that most businesses (and homes) have.

The compliance work required of my business, with about 100 employees, was comparable to the work required of companies many times our size.

Further, a long list of state, regional and local taxes and regulations have been implemented since then, and each carries its own additional costs. These include the state's corporate activity tax and the sweeping regulatory changes resulting from Gov. Kate Brown's 2020 executive order rewriting the state's greenhouse gas reductions.

They also include a Metro gross receipts tax to fund homeless services and multiple regional income taxes that involve complex record-keeping and withholding.

Gov. Brown likes to call small businesses "the backbone of our communities and our economy." She's right, as the SBA's statistics indicate. If state, regional and local policymakers want to protect that backbone, especially given the damage and lingering uncertainty inflicted by the COVID pandemic, they should avoid overburdening it with new taxes and regulations.

Instead, as the November election and 2023 legislative session approach, they should commit to slowing down and giving small businesses time to adjust to existing laws and regulations.

Lori Olund is president of Miles Fiberglass & Composites in Clackamas.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

State legislators created their own pay problem

There are ways to make legislative service more accessible to average citizensLast month, state Reps. Karin Power, Milwaukie; Anna Williams, Hood River; and Rachel Prusak, West Linn, announced they would not seek reelection because the job takes too much time and doesn't pay enough. Much of the public discussion since then has focused on the fact that Oregon legislative pay is roughly $33,000 a year, plus $151 per day in living expenses during legislative sessions. Washington pays lawmakers $58,000 per year, plus per diem, and California pays more than $100,000. This leaves the impression that Oregon lawmakers are underpaid....
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Only a Republican outsider has the guts to solve Oregon's biggest problems

Bridget Barton joins a large field of candidates for the state's next governorLast year, like most everyone else, I watched in disbelief as Oregon kids were locked out of schools longer than nearly every state in America, as weak politicians let our largest city become a punching bag for antifa, as our freedoms were stripped away one by one. I decided to run for governor as a Republican outsider because our career politicians have stood silent, weak and helpless while Oregon hangs on the precipice of disaster. As an outsider, it means I don't owe anyone anything — that means...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Poll: Drazan tops list of Republicans for Oregon governor

More than 25% still undecided, but former House leader emerges from 19-candidate field with 19% of sample. According to a new poll, Christine Drazan has emerged as the leader of a 19-candidate field seeking the Republican nomination for governor. The survey was conducted by Nelson Research of Salem, which conducted...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Fast Company

Despite recent pay hikes, many American workers are still a long way from a living wage

After another impressive employment report earlier this month, President Joe Biden trumpeted the strong position in which workers across the United States now find themselves. “People are making more money,” the president said. “They’re finding better jobs. And after decades of being mistreated and paid too little, more and more American workers have real power now to . . . get better wages and to do what’s best for themselves and their families.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Week#Oregonians#Nike
Portland Tribune

Prineville jobs sign campaign a good first step but should be tip of the iceberg

What about taking a page from election analysis and conducting surveys of Crook County workers. Well, one could say there are signs everywhere. That is, of course, an exaggeration, but there are signs on Highway 126 between Prineville and Powell Butte that provide some insight — four to be exact. Their purpose, according to the people who hatched the idea to place them there, is to discourage Crook County residents from leaving town to go to work, to stick around town and fill the plentiful job openings in industries across the board that are right here at home.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
MSNBC

America's record inflation is changing the cost of business for 3 female founders

In March 2020, Covid-19 all but annihilated Orion Brown’s business Black Travel Box, a Denver-based accessories company for travelers of color. Though the company recovered as people began to travel and commute again, Brown noticed that shipments were arriving later and later. Even worse, the cost of goods from her suppliers skyrocketed by up to 40 percent.
BUSINESS
Portland Tribune

Health care professionals seek NE Portland seat in House

Catherine Thomasson, Thuy Tran say health care, housing are tops but they are advocates on other issues. Two health care professionals seek the Democratic nomination for the Oregon House seat being vacated by Barbara Smith Warner in Northeast Portland. Whoever emerges from the May 17 primary contest between Catherine Thomasson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
Portland Tribune

Council joins commission in denouncing anti-Roe ruling

Portland and Multnomah County leaders vow to protect abortion rights after Supreme Court draft leak. The Portland City Council joined the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners in denouncing the draft majority opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision guarantees...
Portland Tribune

Wheeler to propose $6.7 billion budget

The Portland mayor has previously prioritized homeless services, public safety, climate action, economic development, and equity.Mayor Ted Wheeler is schedule to release his proposed budget for the next fiscal year at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4. The $6.7 billion budget includes an unexpected increase of $34.8 million in discretionary dollars because of a last-minute surge in business license taxes. Discretionary funds are typically between 10% and 11% of the total budget that includes dedicated utility fees and federal funds. Wheeler has previously said that he intends to increase spending on homeless services and public safety. Among other things, he has promised to fund the six Safe Rest Villages being developed by Commissioner Dan Ryan, expanding the Portland Street Response program championed by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, and hiring 300 armed and unarmed Portland Police Bureau employees over two years. Wheeler has also said that he supports reopening downtown, economic aid for small businesses, climate action, and equity programs. Wheeler will release the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1 during a press conference that will be streamed here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Central Oregonian

Ochoco Irrigation District in Crook County receives project dollars from feds

The designated federal funds will pay for the install of 16.8 miles of buried pipeOregon's U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced the Ochoco Irrigation District, Tumalo, Owyhee and East Fork projects will be receiving federal funding to help drought-stricken communities make the most of limited water supplies. The senators pointed out that the projects — funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill, both of which Merkley and Wyden supported — will combine strategies supporting efficient irrigation methods with better resource management to ensure consistent water flow to support agriculture,...
Portland Tribune

Gresham's mayor delivers hopeful state of the city

Stovall talks ARPA dollars, public safety, housing during first State of City address. This summer the Gresham Homeless Services Team came across an individual who had been living in a local park for "quite some time." This man was untrusting of the system, because he had been burned by various...
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy