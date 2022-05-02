ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans are divided as Pete Davidson gets a new tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian’s kids

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yc7zt_0fQDHZCv00

Fans are divided after Pete Davidson reportedly got a new tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian and her children.

According to Page Six, the 28-year-old SNL star was photographed outside the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles with a new tattoo on his neck that appeared to read “KNSCP”.

Fans on social media speculate that the full form of Davidson’s new tattoo is Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Davidson and Kardashian started dating in October 2021, shortly after the mother-of-four appeared on SNL and filed for divorce with her former partner Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye.

The Independent has reached out to Davidson and Kardashian’s reps for comment.

This isn’t the first tattoo the American comedian has dedicated to his girlfriend Kardashian.

Last month, the Skims founder shared a picture of her “favourite” tattoo days after she revealed Davidson has several designs dedicated to her and their relationship.

In a post to her Instagram story, she shared a picture of Davidson’s shoulder, with the tattoo “my girl is a lawyer”, written in all capitals. It appeared to be located on his left clavicle.

“That’s what tattoo people do, they get tattoos of what’s going on in their lives,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen Show on 16 March.

While many supporters “absolutely love” Davidson’s gesture, several fans of Ye are upset.

“Bro Pete Davidson mad weird. Like imagine getting a tattoo with Kim and her kids too. Like they not even his kids. I find that mad weird,” one person wrote.

Another person joked: “Pete Davidson just gets in relationships so he has a reason to get more tattoos.”

Journalist Karol Markowicz wrote: “Who tattoos the initials of some other man’s kids on themselves after dating their mom for under a year?”

One supportive fan wrote: “What a nice gesture from Pete Davidson’s side. He is actively trying to be a part of Kim and her kids’ life.”

Another person added: “Stop judging Pete for showing love for his girlfriend.”

In the past month couple of months, Ye publicly hit out at Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship.

He took to Instagram to publicly ask Kardashian to take him back. He also released a music video which seemingly depicted West burying a cartoon head of Davidson in the ground.

Davidson then defended his girlfriend in a series of texts to Ye.

“Can you please take a second and calm down,” the first alleged text from Davidson said. “It’s 8 am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met.”

He continued: “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids’ mum. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.”

West reportedly replied: “Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?”

Davidson then reportedly sent a picture of himself in bed, with the message: “In bed with your wife.”

