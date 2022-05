Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and right now, you can score the 2021 Frame TV for up to $1,000 off. Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy are offering the best deals to date on the Frame TV, which delivers stunning 4K resolution and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO