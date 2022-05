As a recent arrival to Bakersfield, I thoroughly enjoy reading the letters in The Californian on the ongoing debate over Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Many like and support him. Others call for Mr. McCarthy to resign or to quit chasing the Speaker of the House position. As an outsider, may I say that what happens in Washington, D.C., means very little to any local scene. Enjoy the beautiful spring May. The last full month of spring arrived Sunday.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO