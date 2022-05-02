ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Survey: 93% of parents know it's important to discuss mental health with their children

By Kierstin Lindkvist, KVAL
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. A new national survey from Nationwide Children’s Hospital's ‘On Our Sleeves’ project found 93% of parents of kids under 18...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Mental health at work: It’s (finally) time to talk about it

This story is part of State of Mind, a special package covering mental health at work. Fast Company also has an excerpt of Bonobos cofounder Andy Dunn’s new memoir, Burn Rate, about growing his company while having bipolar disorder, and looks at how Alicia Keys is expanding her business interests mindfully.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Are Screens to Blame for the Mental Health Crisis in Teens?

Teenagers in the U.S. are experiencing rapid increases in their rates of depression and anxiety. These trends have been evident for the past 15 years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic amplified existing mental health issues for many teens and created a greater awareness of these concerns for parents, professionals, and teens.
KIDS
The Conversation U.S.

Why do teens engage in self-harm? Clinical psychologists explain how to help teens reduce their emotional distress

Emotions are tricky things. They allow for humans to fall in love, wage war and, as it turns out, engage in self-harm. It is hard to imagine an era in which young adults were more distressed than today. Recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates that more than 40% of high school students reported they felt persistently sad or hopeless over the past year. In the same survey, about 20% reported that they seriously considered suicide. Worldwide, approximately 17% of youths ages 12-18 intentionally injure themselves each year. By all accounts, young people are experiencing a seemingly unprecedented level...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Day#Eugene#Kval#Americans
psychologytoday.com

How Do Traumatic Childhood Experiences Affect Us in Adulthood?

People who have had negative childhood experiences are more likely to show certain cognitive deficits as adults, particularly in decision-making. A new study showed that those with adverse childhood experiences may be less likely to take advantage of the full range of available rewards. A reluctance to try new things...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
POPSUGAR

Maybe It's Stress, Maybe It's Medical Gaslighting

In the summer of 2017, when Allison Martinez, now 28, was in college, she developed chronic and intense stomach pains. Naturally, she made an appointment with a doctor to try to figure out what was going on. Instead, she had her first experience with medical gaslighting. "When I was experiencing chronic stomach pain I was told by every doctor that it was stress," Martinez tells POPSUGAR. "One doctor tried to convince me that because I was in college and was working that I had to be stressed out. I had lost over 10 pounds and couldn't finish a meal without experiencing pain." Martinez knew her symptoms were being caused by something more serious, and she continued to try to find someone who could help her. But it wasn't until October of 2018 that she finally visited a doctor who recommended exploratory surgery. It revealed the true cause of her symptoms — not stress, but an enlarged, abnormal appendix and pelvic congestion syndrome.
HEALTH
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Helping Your Teen Cope with Stress and Anxiety

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health disorder in the U.S. Anywhere from 1 in 10 to 1 in 13 people suffer from anxiety, with about 8-percent of children and teenagers affected. Below is helpful advice for parents navigating stress and anxiety with their teens. What times are likely to result in anxiety and […]
KIDS
studyfinds.org

2 in 3 women with mental health issues say they’re reaching a ‘breaking point’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — On top of a deadly pandemic, the world is facing a mental health crisis like no other. A new national survey reports two out of three women diagnosed with depression or anxiety are reaching their limit when it comes to caring for their mental health. The GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor also found that four out of 10 women who do not have a formal diagnosis of depression or anxiety are already at their “breaking point.”
MENTAL HEALTH
WKRC

Study: Stress on workforce pressuring more Americans to leave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) – A new study shows the coronavirus pandemic pushed job stress and work depression to record-breaking levels, as doctors warn of a compounding mental health crisis in the United States. After two years full of pandemic problems, the workforce is fleeing for a better balance, according...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Can misperceptions harm the mental health of people with allergies?

A survey study conducted by Allergy UK, a non-profit organization in the United Kingdom, found that negative perceptions impacted the mental health of people with allergies and their caretakers. Over one-third of respondents reported that people with allergies exaggerated their severity and lied about allergies to avoid foods. People with...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy