Beckham County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Roger Mills by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 02:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sequoyah The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lee Creek near Van Buren. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 401.0 feet, water may begin to cover an access road into Tailwater Park. The recreational vehicle campground near Rena Road begins to be affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 393.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 401.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 401.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, minor lowland flooding occurs along the shoreline from the I-540 bridge east towards Lavaca. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 23.0 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Iredell; Mecklenburg; Rowan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CABARRUS SOUTHEASTERN IREDELL...NORTH CENTRAL MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire on schedule at 5 pm. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Talladega Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Talladega County through 400 PM CDT At 335 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bynum to Logan Martin Dam. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Talladega, Lincoln, Munford, Waldo, Grant Town, Alpine Bay Resort, Winterboro, Alpine, Talladega Superspeedway, Honda Manufacturing Of Alabama, Talladega Municipal Airport, Logan Martin Lake, Country Club Estates, Camp Mac, Jackson Shoals, Jenifer, Howells Cove, Ironaton and Eastaboga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Mulberry River near Mulberry affecting Crawford and Franklin Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Mulberry River near Mulberry. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, no flooding occurs but the river is swift and dangerous. Backwater from the Arkansas River may affect low lying areas near the first few miles of the Mulberry River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.7 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

