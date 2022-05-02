Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Talladega Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Talladega County through 400 PM CDT At 335 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bynum to Logan Martin Dam. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Talladega, Lincoln, Munford, Waldo, Grant Town, Alpine Bay Resort, Winterboro, Alpine, Talladega Superspeedway, Honda Manufacturing Of Alabama, Talladega Municipal Airport, Logan Martin Lake, Country Club Estates, Camp Mac, Jackson Shoals, Jenifer, Howells Cove, Ironaton and Eastaboga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0