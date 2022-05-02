ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, May 2nd

By Lexi Birmingham
myarklamiss.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MONROE, LA. – (05/02/22) Ohio Launches New Policy for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. Dr....

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
West Monroe, LA
96.5 KVKI

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
MSNBC

Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes'

Trymaine Lee joins Andrea Mitchell to share his reporting on a Black fishing community in Louisiana on the brink of extinction, experiencing an intersection of social inequality and climate catastrophe. "Louisiana is losing a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes," says Lee. "So it's either sacrifice the state coastline, or sacrifice small fishing villages like this: folks who, because of structural and racial inequality, have always gotten the dirtier end of the stick."April 29, 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Does This Bird Live in Louisiana? Group Offers $12,000 for Proof

You know, Louisiana isn't called "The Sportsman's Paradise" because we love bowling and badminton. It's not that those aren't real and fun sports, it's just that the nickname comes from the immense amount of outdoor sports we have access to. It would be a difficult task to find a state that offers more opportunities to hunters and anglers for one simple reason: We've got more critters than we know what to do with! Deer, ducks, fish, hogs - we've got them all! In fact, we may even have a woodpecker that top US officials say doesn't even exist!
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Savings Accounts#Vehicles#Fish Game Forecast#Columbus Smartasset
KTBS

North Louisiana High School Fishing League competition

HAUGHTON, La. - The North Louisiana High School Fishing League took to Lake Bistineau for their fourth points event of the year. 87 teams competed at First Baptist Church of Haughton on Saturday, and they weighed in a total of 183 fish. After the weigh in was completed, Calvary Baptist...
HAUGHTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy