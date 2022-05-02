ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macoupin County, IL

Lifetime of commitment to agriculture earns Macoupin woman state's highest honor, the Order of Lincoln

By David Blanchette
 2 days ago
Becky Doyle of Gillespie (center) receives the Order of Lincoln Award on Saturday in Elmhurst from Lincoln Academy of Illinois Chancellor Frank Clark (left) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.  (David Blanchette/Journal-Courier)

Becky Doyle of the Macoupin County community of Gillespie never dreamed she would join the ranks of those receiving Illinois’s highest honor, but that’s exactly where she found herself on Saturday during the annual Lincoln Academy of Illinois Convocation in Elmhurst.

“I’m a big fan of the Lincoln Academy. I always read about the laureates and their backgrounds,” Doyle said. “So I’ve always admired the Lincoln Laureates, but I never dreamed that I would be one.”

That dream became a reality when Doyle was among six people inducted as Laureates of the Lincoln Academy because of her lifetime of service to agriculture.

Doyle was the first woman to serve as the director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, a post she held for eight years under Gov. Jim Edgar. She was also an officer of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and spent a decade working with the United Nations’ World Food Programme.

“For almost 69 years now, I’ve been a cheerleader for Illinois farmers,” Doyle said. “My brothers are great farmers in Hancock County, my husband is a great farmer in Macoupin County, I have a son who is a great farmer. I am an unabashed cheerleader for Illinois farmers.”

The Order of Lincoln, the award which Doyle received, is the state's highest honor for professional achievement and public service. Established in 1964, the Order of Lincoln honors Illinois residents whose work uplifts every community in the state.

This year's Lincoln Laureates were honored during the organization’s 58th annual convocation at Elmhurst University.

Other honorees included William Brodsky, a global leader in the development of the futures and options market; Debra Cafaro, chairman and CEO of Ventas, the most successful publicly traded financial company for the first decade of this century; John McCarter, president and CEO of Chicago’s Field Museum from 1996 to 2012; Martha C. Nussbaum, a world-renowned expert on philosophy, law and ethics; and Robert R. Thomas, who went from a football career with the Chicago Bears to become chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court.

"For more than 50 years, the Order of Lincoln has recognized residents who go above and beyond in service to the public, offering innovation, generosity, and commitment to their fellow Illinoisans through a range of achievements,"said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who presented the awards. "The 2022 class of Lincoln Laureates can be especially proud to receive this award in an era that has asked so much of all our communities. Illinois is a state defined by its kindness, and it's my honor to recognize these six individuals for embodying that characteristic in all their years of service."

This year’s recipients join more than 350 distinguished Illinois residents who have received the Order of Lincoln over the past five decades.

Doyle was humbled by the award, and during her acceptance speech and afterwards, said that she was just doing her job

“Looking back on it, it’s like, how lucky was I that I was able to do those things, but at the time it didn’t seem so much like a dream, it was just a great job,” Doyle said. “It was an opportunity to improve people’s lives through better agriculture or better food delivery systems.”

