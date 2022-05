The mercury in the Indian city of Ahmedabad has been hitting the mid-40s for days now.“Many people are getting sick,” says Bhavna Maheriya, an electrical engineer and programme manager at Mahila Housing Trust, a not-for-profit group in the city. “Some get dizziness, some people get diarrhoea and skin rashes,” she continues, adding that others get headaches and vomit, while the women suffer discomfort from wearing sanitary pads.India is no stranger to heat, and over the years those living there have come up with coping mechanisms to survive the sweltering temperatures. Some store water in terracotta pots, and venture outside...

