Phoenix, AZ

CapMatrix Announces Successful Sale of Municipal Recycling Operations

By Real Estate Daily News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 2 days ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA — CapMatrix Ltd, a full-service capital markets and corporate strategic advisory firm headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has facilitated the successful sale of two valuable, out-of-state assets for the Phoenix-based Friedman Recycling Companies. The sale transfers ownership of Friedman’s Texas and New Mexico municipal recycling operations to...

FOXBusiness

Arizona semiconductor company offers solution to chip shortage

Moov Technologies CEO and co-founder Steven Zhou explained on Tuesday how his company is able to help alleviate the semiconductor chip shortage. The startup is an online marketplace that sells used semiconductor manufacturing parts and equipment, according to its website. "Oftentimes companies, if they cannot either afford new equipment or...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sold $22 million in recreational cannabis in April

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After one month of recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, retailers sold $22.1 million in April according to new data released by the Cannabis Control Division (CCD.) Albuquerque had the most sales, totaling just over $8 million in recreational cannabis sales that month. Las Cruces came in second place, selling $2.06 million. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capmatrix Ltd#Waste Connections#Tsx Nyse
WDBO

New Mexico wildfire threatens multiple cities as critical fire risk continues

SANTA FE, N.M. — Wildfires are continuing to scorch through the Western U.S., fueled by high winds, low humidity and arid landscapes. The Calf Canyon Fire and the Hermits Peak Fire in New Mexico have burned through more than 120,000 acres after they combined east of Santa Fe last week. The combined fire is only 10% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
SANTA FE, NM
International Business Times

Dangerous New Mexico Wildfire Forces Historic City To Evacuate

Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the...
SANTA FE, NM
KKTV

Wildfire torching New Mexico pine forests keeps growing

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A wildfire near a small northeastern New Mexico community in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains that is the biggest fire in the U.S. is expected to keep growing. Authorities say the fire near the town of Las Vegas could be fanned Tuesday by wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour that could last through the weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Air quality alert for northern and eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Weather Service is issuing an air quality alert for northern and eastern New Mexico. They say smoke will impact the communities of Espanola, Kewa Pueblo, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Taos and Watrous among others. Anyone with respiratory issues, over the age of 65 or pregnant is asked to stay indoors. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe issuing water restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Water restrictions are now in place for the city of Santa Fe. No outside watering will be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and can’t happen more than three times a week. The restrictions will last until the end of October. Anyone who violates them could have to pay a […]
SANTA FE, NM
CBS LA

Amazon to fill 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in SoCal

Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday it plans to create 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in Southern California.Of the jobs, the company says over 1,000 will be based in Santa Monica, more than 800 will be in Irvine and 700 will be based San Diego.The jobs are not warehouse positions and will instead "include roles building cloud infrastructure, improving the Alexa experience, and designing cutting-edge video games," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon's vice president of worldwide economic development. "They're a fantastic opportunity for Californians of all backgrounds to join Amazon and build a successful career."The company has signed three leases in Santa Monica, Irvine and San Diego. Amazon is describing the offices as "tech hubs."According to the company, positions are already available in software development engineers, game designers and user experience designers, along with positions in human resources, finance, IT and more.Those interested in applying for jobs at Amazon can learn more at www.amazon.jobs/en/.
SAN DIEGO, CA

