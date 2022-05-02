ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Summer-like start to the week before weather pattern turns stormy

WSLS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – Following periods of showers and storms this past weekend, we get a break from the action Monday. After patches of fog early in the morning, sunshine goes to work and puts temperatures in the 80s across much...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Showers return today; sun, warm weather for Thursday

WHAT'S NEW - Showers and wet roads for the morning rush, scattered showers this afternoon. WHAT'S NEXT - Sunshine and warm for Thursday, highs near 70. Showers for late Friday into Saturday. Mother's Day looks dry and breezy. News 12 Storm Watch Meteorologist Addison Green say it will be cloudy...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Farmers Still Waiting for Dry Weather

Farmers throughout central Minnesota are still waiting to get a good start on spring planting. The latest Crop Progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, released Monday, indicates less than one percent of the corn statewide has been planted. Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in...
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/3 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers are back in the mix tonight (mainly after midnight) through at least tomorrow morning with perhaps some downpours/rumbles here and there. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s again.  Looking Ahead: Thursday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70. Clouds make a comeback on Friday with showers likely developing the second half of the day. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WSLS

Heads up: Scattered strong storms to feed off Tuesday’s warmth

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday will be just about as warm as Monday was, but the difference this time is there’s a front nearby to help spark showers and thunderstorms. This is part of the same storm system that produced severe weather Monday in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.
ROANOKE, VA
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
WSLS

Be alert to patches of dense fog Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Similar to Sunday morning, patches of dense fog have developed Monday morning. Meteorologist Chris Michaels is tracking this all morning long on Virginia Today. You can watch our coverage by clicking here. Fog is mainly confined to parts of the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy