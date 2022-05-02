ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Hood, Parker by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or...

alerts.weather.gov

ABC Big 2 News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Big Bend – 5-1-22

Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Big Bend – 5-1-22: A severe thunderstorm is moving northeast at 15 mph near Big Bend National Park. The main threats with this storm will be the 60 mph wind gusts, the ping pong size hail, and the heavy rainfall. Please stay indoors and stay away from windows if you are […]
ENVIRONMENT
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
News On 6

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sequoyah The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lee Creek near Van Buren. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 401.0 feet, water may begin to cover an access road into Tailwater Park. The recreational vehicle campground near Rena Road begins to be affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 393.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 401.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 401.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues in flood prone areas across much of the city of Wichita including the intersection of Tyler and Central. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Butler and Sedgwick. * WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Sedgwick, Towanda, Colwich and Benton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 05:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, flooding spreads over more than 4,000 acres in Franklin and Logan Counties. Numerous gas fields are flooded. Some agricultural lands in Johnson County also are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 352.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 359.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, minor lowland flooding occurs along the shoreline from the I-540 bridge east towards Lavaca. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 23.0 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Mulberry River near Mulberry affecting Crawford and Franklin Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Mulberry River near Mulberry. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, no flooding occurs but the river is swift and dangerous. Backwater from the Arkansas River may affect low lying areas near the first few miles of the Mulberry River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.7 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

