NEW YORK – In a boxing lifetime filled with legacy-defining moments, Katie Taylor believes she finally found the one that she will recall more so than any other. Taylor’s recent ten-round, split-decision win over record-setting, seven-division titlist Amanda Serrano was a permanent game changer, a Fight of the Year leader emerging on a night when the action in the ring could have easily taken a backseat to the magnitude of the event. The Irish superstar and reigning undisputed lightweight champion had long ago grown accustomed to breaking through barriers and making history.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO