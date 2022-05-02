City Council Work Session

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Field, which serves as the City of Richmond’s only outdoor football/soccer field, has reopened for public use after some highly needed rehab. The field located at Marina Way S. and Virginia Ave. had been closed over the past few months to allow for the removal and replacement of the field turf, which was originally installed in 2009 and had reached its full 10-year life expectancy, according to the city. The project also involved implementing drainage improvements, as it was discovered that repairs to that system were needed, city documents state.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO