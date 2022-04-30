ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

This Season has Just Felt…”Off”

hogville.net
 3 days ago

Best word I know to describe it. Just..."off." Inconsistent. We haven't put it together offensively yet, and we're 42 games in. Pitching, with the exception of Noland, Tygart, and Taylor, has been up and down. I know DVH is frustrated by it, and I'm sure the players are, too....

forums.hogville.net

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU stumbles in series finale vs. Kansas St.

NORMAN – Jackson Nicklaus and Brett Squires homered, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell 8-7 to Kansas State in the series finale Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Nicklaus, who homered in all three games of the series, sent a shot over the left center field wall in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. Squires gave the Sooners (27-15, 9-6 Big 12) a 3-1 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast to left center.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
News On 6

Cowboy Baseball Sweeps Texas With Comeback Win

Oklahoma State rallied for 10 runs in the seventh inning and swept its series against No. 6 Texas with a 10-8 win Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The sweep marked the fourth time in the last seven regular season series with Texas that OSU has swept the Longhorns as the No. 7 Cowboys improved to 31-13 overall and remained atop the Big 12 standings at 13-5 in conference play.
STILLWATER, OK
WVNews

Long ball attack continues in WVU’s Sunday win over Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Four home runs? That was nothing. After setting its 2022 game high in round trippers on Saturday, West Virginia smacked five on Sunday, including three consecutive shots in the fifth inning, to power a 10-8 win over Kansas and a 2-1 series win. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvh#Sec
Great Bend Post

Kansas Athletics Surplus Sale Set for This Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics will host its Surplus Sale on Saturday, May 7, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The sale will give fans a chance to purchase KU surplus apparel and equipment, while also providing the opportunity to purchase season tickets for the 2022-23 KU Athletics seasons.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy