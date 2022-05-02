ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 00:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone areas may experience gusts in excess of 60 mph. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and high profile vehicles will be prone to tip over. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility downwind of dry lake beds and sinks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions..
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson, Palo Duro Canyon, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Palo Duro Canyon; Randall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Armstrong, northeastern Randall and central Carson Counties through 415 PM CDT At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Panhandle to Palo Duro Canyon. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Panhandle, Claude, Washburn, Palo Duro Canyon and Pantex. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 07:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Huerfano and north central Las Animas Counties through 315 PM MDT At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Aguilar, or 25 miles north of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Huerfano and north central Las Animas Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake MORE WINDY DAYS ON THE WAY, WITH COLDER TEMPERATURES AND RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS FOR MOTHER`S DAY WEEKEND --Thursday and Friday-- * A pair of systems brushing through the region will bring gusty winds both days, with even stronger winds possible on Friday. Winds will bring travel difficulties both in the air and on the ground. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans/NDOT for the current road information. Please see the latest hazard text products for the latest information on anticipated wind speeds. * Area of blowing dust are possible both afternoons downwind of the Carson Sink, possibly affecting portions of I-80, US 50, and Highway 95. In addition, backcountry and ski recreation could be impacted along with choppy conditions on area lakes. * A few light showers with minimal liquid totals are possible in far northern Nevada and northeast California. --Mother`s Day Weekend into Early Next Week-- * It will remain breezy throughout the weekend, with a secondary max in wind speeds on Sunday due to a strong cold front. This front will usher in a much colder air mass and high temperatures on Mother`s Day will be 15-20 degrees below normal. * There will be rain and snow showers with the front, but again, liquid amounts will be minimal. There are solid chances for snow levels to fall to all valley floors by Sunday evening, which may catch many off guard, though it is hard to get snow to stick to roadways in lower elevation valleys this late in the spring. * Well below normal temperatures and chances for light showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday next week. While still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it`s possible we could have frost and freeze concerns Sunday and Monday nights.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Mulberry River near Mulberry affecting Crawford and Franklin Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Mulberry River near Mulberry. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, no flooding occurs but the river is swift and dangerous. Backwater from the Arkansas River may affect low lying areas near the first few miles of the Mulberry River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.7 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sterling Virginia. Target Area: Spotsylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY At 447 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ladysmith, or 11 miles west of Milford, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. There was a report of trees blown down on Lewiston Road. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Partlow and Gatewood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Gates, Pasquotank, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Gates; Pasquotank; Western Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Camden, northwestern Pasquotank, eastern Gates, and northwestern Currituck Counties, the City of Chesapeake and the southeastern City of Suffolk through 545 PM EDT At 453 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sunbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Great Bridge, South Mills, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Fentress, Morgans Corner, Hobbsville, Northwest, Whaleyville, Corapeake, Moyock, Horseshoe, Pierceville, Savage, Tar Corner, Sharon, Nurney, Lilly and Hickory. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chesapeake; Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Camden, northwestern Pasquotank, eastern Gates, and northwestern Currituck Counties, the City of Chesapeake and the southeastern City of Suffolk through 545 PM EDT At 453 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sunbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Great Bridge, South Mills, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Fentress, Morgans Corner, Hobbsville, Northwest, Whaleyville, Corapeake, Moyock, Horseshoe, Pierceville, Savage, Tar Corner, Sharon, Nurney, Lilly and Hickory. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SUFFOLK, VA

