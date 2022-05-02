ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May Arts: Gathering of the Guilds, Ceramic Showcase coming up

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pf5Ar_0fQD2F9b00 Other happenings include PDX Contemporary's first exhibition at new space and Portland Japanese Garden opening.

The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings in the first edition of each month, coinciding with First Thursday (May 5). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info.

• Reminder: The Portland Art Museum's exhibit "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism" shows through June 5. It's from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.

For more: portlandartmuseum.org .

Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 N.W. Ninth Ave., presents shows by painter Barbara Sternberger and sculptor Amanda Wojick, through May 28.

For more: elizabethleach.com .

• PDX Contemporary Art has a new address: 1825 N.W. Vaughn St., Suite B. It was previously located in the Pearl District for 25 years. The first exhibit has opened, "Calling Invisible Doctors," and it's new work by James Lavadour, through May 20. The painters are shown alongside photographs by late photographer Terry Toedtemeier; together, they speak of the beauty of the land and geology.

For more: pdxcontemporaryart.com .

• Waterstone Gallery, 124 N.W. Ninth Ave., celebrates the work and kinship of woodworker Michael de Forest and metal raiser Greg Wilbur with "Vessel," through May 29.

For more: waterstonegallery.com .

• A Gathering of the Guilds and Ceramic Showcase returns to Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Friday-Sunday, May 6-8. More than 300 artists will be on hand, showing their works in metals, glass, wood, beads, fibers, clays, glazes and more. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. It's free to attend. For more: gatheringoftheguilds.com , oregonpotters.org/Ceramic-Showcase .

• Portland Japanese Garden, 611 S.W. Kingston Ave., presents "Gifts from Japan: A Horticultural Tale Told Through Botanical Art," opening 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 13. It's an art exhibition that illuminates the flora of Japan and how it has influenced the way we experience gardens in America.

For more: japanesegarden.org .

• Reminder: Portland Art Museum, 1219 S.W. Park Ave., offers free admission for kids 17 and under, portlandartmuseum.org .

• For information on galleries: First Thursday, firstthursdayportland.com ; Portland Art Dealers Association, padaoregon.org .

— Jason Vondersmith

