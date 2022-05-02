ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Vortex I lives on in stage play

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18X2bA_0fQD27B200 Writer Mach, musician Wadhams forging ahead on play about the famous music festival in 1970.

Hopefully someday it'll make the stage, because the story behind the Vortex I music festival of 1970 should continue to be told to enlighten and educate people, especially given our current political and cultural climate.

Pres. Richard M. Nixon was scheduled to speak at an American Legion gathering in downtown Portland, shortly after several protesters had been injured in an event at Portland State University.

Gov. Tom McCall, a Republican, wanted to avoid the violence another clash would bring. So, he allowed organizers to plan and stage a Woodstock-style music festival at Milo McIver State Park in Estacada — far away from downtown — with booze, pot and drugs and nudity permitted. It was called Vortex I: A Biodegradable Festival of Life.

Nixon canceled, but Vice President Spiro Agnew appeared, and nothing happened because protesters had been essentially distracted (happily). Estimates of 30,000-100,000 people attended Vortex I, which ended up being a one-year festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTasc_0fQD27B200 Governing worked. What a concept, huh?

"When you think about what happened in Portland in summer 2020, when the feds came in and stuff happened downtown, that's what (McCall) was trying to prevent. And, he did," said playwright Sue Mach, whose "Vortex I" play takes another step toward full-length production when a staged reading takes place May 11 at Lincoln Hall.

"McCall was a Republican, for crying out loud, and they threw this thing together in three months — for getting permits and insurance, imagine having rock festival with drugs and alcohol by a river. Rather than partisan politics and game playing, they said, 'Let's give it a go.' McCall thought it could be political suicide, but he said, 'Let's give it a try.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NH7ok_0fQD27B200 The ambitious "Vortex I" play involves Mach, composer Bill Wadhams, director Allen Nause and musical director Gene Ehbar, and 12 actors, including Leif Norby, Malia Tippets and Nathan Dunkin. Original music was developed by Wadhams, who famously performs along with Astrid Plane in Animotion (hit song "Obsession"). It also includes works by Tom Grant and others. Mach and Wadhams have collaborated on lyrics.

There had been two, pre-pandemic readings of "Vortex I," and now a third will take place with 12 actors and a five-piece band — all with the intent and goal of landing a production at a Portland-area theater. Several theaters have shown interest, said Mach, who's an instructor at Clackamas Community College.

"We've been preparing to present it to theaters and hope someone will pick it up," Wadhams said. "That's the best we can do."

Mach and Wadhams had wanted to stage the play in 2020, the 50th anniversary of Vortex I (Aug. 28-Sept. 3). But, a certain world event got in the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scCHc_0fQD27B200 Added Mach: "The pandemic set us back, as it did everyone. I did some rewrites, discovered some new material, and I did go through that dark phase, 'Maybe this is as far as it goes,' nothing was happening anywhere. But, things are opening up, so we're back at it. A lot of actors and musicians are still involved in it, we're just waiting for somebody to say yes. … These things take time and patience."

The day of the stage reading, May 11, is the 52nd anniversary of a student strike ("occupation") over the Vietnam War at Portland State University, which resulted in a police-protester clash that sent several people to the hospital. That's why it was important to do the stage reading at Lincoln Hall recital hall (located at PSU) on May 11, Mach said.

"(The protest) is the first scene in the play," she said.

It's a musical about a music festival, but it doesn't include music from the musicians who played there — Lloyd Jones and Brown Sugar, Jacob's Ladder and Tutu Band.

"We list the names of the bands and sing out a list of the names and there is one song that sings about the concert," Wadhams said.

"Allen (Nause) and I are hoping that the whole play itself will have a festival feel," Mach added.

For more, and tickets to the staged reading, see Vortex1Musical.com .

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and Song Lyrics of “Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens

The ‘70s were a booming time for music, but there were several artists that dominated the air play. If it wasn’t The Beatles (or an ex-Beatle), on the radio, you would be hearing Yusuf / Cat Stevens. The Songwriters Hall of Fame ‘70s writer is known for his eclectic style of writing with his hits. If there were a ‘70s American Songbook, you could expect Stevens’ many classics to be included. For his single, Morning Has Broken, the lyrics appeared to him within the pages of a Christian hymnbook.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Ann Wilson, ‘Fierce Bliss': Album Review

Ann Wilson has never cared to play by other people's rules. The Heart singer has weathered all sorts of showbiz sleaze over the past half-century, swatting away sexist fans and industry veterans at the onset of her career, making "Faustian bargains" to cement a meteoric mid-'80s comeback and helping younger bands navigate the pitfalls of fame at the dawn of the grunge revolution. Wilson has triumphed over decades of adversity and emerged stronger, wiser and more steadfast because of it. Riding out the twilight of her career with nostalgia tours and royalty checks for song-doctored smashes was never an option.
MUSIC
Loudwire

New Analog Disc Music Medium Combining CD + Vinyl Is Coming Soon

This week, music producer T Bone Burnett (Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Counting Crows, O Brother, Where Are Thou?) announced a new analog disc medium for music he's developed called "Ionic Originals." And he promised the technology transcends the sound quality of CDs and vinyl. Not to mention digital streaming...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
The Newberg Graphic

GFU alums form Newberg theater company, first production in July

JeanneAnn Comiskey, Brendan Comiskey, Reid Arthur's Gather Repertory will present 'Our Town' this summer Since moving to Newberg for college, JeanneAnn Comiskey has dreamed of starting her own theater company in the notably play-bereft small town. Now, that dream is becoming a reality. With the help of her husband, Brendan Comiskey, and friend Reid Arthur, JeanneAnn started a joint venture called Gather Repertory in August. Together, the three recent George Fox University graduates are a theater dream team. JeanneAnn brings the directing experience; Brendan is a skilled "dramaturge," more commonly known as a play researcher; and Arthur is...
NEWBERG, OR
Club 93.7

Heading Up North? Interlochen Has an Full Summer Concert Schedule

Heading Up North this summer? Michigan's Interlochen Center for the Arts has a summer concert lineup you may want to check out. The 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival is back to doing what it does best and is set to bring the best in entertainment once again to northern Michigan. Prior to the pandemic, Interlochen had annually hosted summer concerts for more than four decades. Like many concert venues, they were forced to cancel shows in 2020 and were limited in 2021 to just a handful of shows. Now, with life getting back to normal, Interlochen is getting back to summer basics.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Rolling Stone

Watch Sheryl Crow Join Lucius for ‘Dance Around It’ on ‘Colbert’

Click here to read the full article. Lucius tapped Sheryl Crow, along with Celisse and members of Stay Human, for a lively rendition of their song “Dance Around It” on The Late Show. The duo gave the buoyant number a disco flair, complete with corresponding outfits and matching choreography. Lucius, comprised of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, previously teamed up with Crow for her song “Don’t,” off Crow’s 2019 album Threads. The Brooklyn-based indie outfit’s most recent album, Second Nature, is out now via Mom + Pop Music. It was produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, and recorded primarily at...
THEATER & DANCE
Portland Tribune

May show features jewelry at Spiral Gallery

Just in time for Mother's Day, the show highlights the variety of 'Artful Adornment.'. The May show at the Spiral Gallery in Estacada will feature jewelry in an exhibit called "Artful Adornments," showing pieces that could be unique gifts, just in time for Mother's Day. The exhibition reveals the variety...
ESTACADA, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mccall
Person
Spiro Agnew
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: 'Dateline' Friday focuses on Gresham murder

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 'Dateline' — The program "Dateline NBC" will report on the 2016 murder of Gresham mother Annastasia "Annie" Hester, 9 p.m. Friday, May 6 on KGW (8) TV. The program is called "The Undoing." Reporter Josh Mankiewicz interviews Aaron McCaw, the ex-husband of charged murderer Angela McCraw-Hester, and other insiders close to the case. Annie Hester was stabbed while sleeping, and investigators uncovered personal details that point to multiple suspects and possible motives in the murder. Risk/Reward Festival — Featuring acts that blur...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Small Shields and Other Shapes showing at Elizabeth Leach Gallery

Aggressively abstract, multi-media sculptural art makes appearance until June 4. Amanda Wojick's show Small Shields and Other Shapes, on now at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery through June 4, is intensely, almost aggressively abstract. Wojick makes paper shapes which tapes together in patterns. She then traces them on steel plate which she cuts with a plasma torch. After that, she paints or powder-coats the steel in bright colors and sometimes sticks tiny pieces of paper on the sculptures. Some of the pieces are 3 or 4 feet tall and wide and consist of two sheets of steel with holes cut...
PORTLAND, OR
Stereogum

Stream Jens Lekman’s Reworked Night Falls Over Kortedala, Now Titled The Linden Trees Are Still In Blossom

Morning Rises Over Kortedala: Jens Lekman On Revamping And Re-Releasing Two Of His Classic Albums. This one is called The Linden Trees Are Still In Blossom. It has six bonus tracks, including the title track, a sequel to the Kortedala classic “A Postcard To Nina.” That one gets a music video by Jesper Norda and Kristian Berglund in which the Lekman of today watches VHS footage of himself in 2003. Lekman shared this statement on the song:
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

Faye Webster reimagines old songs with new, dreamy renditions on Car Therapy Sessions EP

Faye Webster’s 2021 album I Know I’m Funny haha struck gold with critics, receiving recognition on favorite albums of the year lists from major music publications such as Pitchfork and Paste Magazine. Celebrated for its conversational songwriting style bubbling with personality, the album solidified Webster as one of the indie scene’s most emotive songwriters.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Theaters#Portland State University#Famous Music#Performing#American#Republican#Lincoln
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’

It doesn’t get much better than Willie Nelson covering The Beatles. Willie released his 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time, this past Friday on his 89th birthday, and it’s fantastic. Though there’s plenty of original songs and co-writes by the red headed stranger, he included a couple covers, as well, like Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song.”  And as of Friday, we finally got to hear his rendition of The Beatles’ classic “With A Little Help from My Friends.” Originally written […] The post Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Father John Misty’s Intimate ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Father John Misty appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “Kiss Me (I Loved You),” from his recent album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. Performing with a small orchestra, the musician offered an intimate, thoughtful rendition of the emotional ballad. Chloë and the Next 20th Century, out now via Sup Pop, is Father John Misty’s fifth studio album and first in four years, following 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. He released several songs in the lead-up to the album, including “The Next 20th Century” and “Funny Girl.” The music video for “Kiss Me (I Loved You),” directed and edited by...
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Void

A good DJ is a conductor of limbs. With the twist of a knob from their podium, they can sculpt the arrangement of bodies on the dancefloor like a theremin player plucking melodies from thin air. Bristol quartet SCALPING are in many respects a rock group, but they approach their concerts like nightclub overlords, designing their blistering sets like extended trance pieces. Self-described as “a live band playing industrial techno,” SCALPING combine the traditional tools of rock music with electronic processing to craft dimensional, steely sound circuits. Their method evokes the mechanics of a Transformer—an intricate machine springing from a mundane hunk of metal. On Void, their debut full-length, SCALPING channel a sense of precision into their songwriting, but they lose some of the intensity that makes their live shows so electrifying.
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

In Advance of Upcoming Show at Blossom, Tears for Fears Singer-Bassist Curt Smith Talks About Band's First Studio Effort in 17 Years

After Tears for Fears' singer-guitarist Roland Orzabal and singer-bassist Curt Smith parted ways in the early 1990s, the duo set aside their differences and reunited in 2000 for a tour. They would then make an album together in 2004. While that album, Everybody Loves a Happy Ending, celebrated their return and was generally well-received, it didn’t pave the way for new material.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Lance Bangs announces new alternative rock docuseries ‘I Don’t Belong Here’

American director Lance Bangs is set to helm a new docuseries entitled I Don’t Belong Here, which will focus on the rise of alternative rock in the 1990s. The series, announced yesterday (May 2), will be made by the production company Anonymous Content, although it’s unclear which network it will appear on. It marks Bangs’ return to television after several years, having worked on episodes of Portlandia and The Meltdown With Jonah And Kumail in the mid-2010s.
TV & VIDEOS
Guitar World Magazine

Watch R.J. Ronquillo and Helen Ibe showcase their acoustic blues skills with a dynamic instrumental and raucous Stevie Ray Vaughan cover

When it first unveiled the offset SC design at NAMM two years ago, Martin wanted guitarists to re-think what was possible on an acoustic guitar. Featuring a bold cutaway that grants unprecedented upper fret access for an acoustic, the SC line – which was expanded with the unveiling of the SC-10E, SC-13E Special and SC-13E Special Burst in January – was a significant step for the storied company.
MUSIC
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy