Who dies in Ozark season 4 part 2? Recapping every shocking death

Ozark has made a number of implicit promises. As it has told the story of the increasingly powerful, increasingly wicked power couple Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), it has built tension over where, precisely, their loyalties lie and how far they will go. Will one of them turn on the other? Will one or both of them turn on Ruth (Julia Garner), the abused and largely abandoned teenager Marty brought into a life of crime much more dangerous than the one she might have slid into on her own-- much as Breaking Bad's Walter White once did with young Jesse Pinkman? What will become of the Byrdes' kids, Charlotte and Jonah? The show has promised its viewers that the tension over these questions is building to something, probably something very big.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO